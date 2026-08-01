Deshaun Watson’s Rough Start at Training Camp Is Truly Concerning for the Browns

Back in February, at the NFL Scouting Combine, newly appointed head coach Todd Monken surprised more than a few with talk of an open competition for the starting quarterback position of the Cleveland Browns.

At the time, in one brief appearance at the podium, Monken simultaneously decided to throw a lifeline to Deshaun Watson’s seemingly finished Browns’ career while seemingly putting Shedeur Sanders on notice, despite an overwhelming sense of support in the team’s locker room after winning three out of his seven starts during an otherwise miserable 2025 campaign at the quarterback position.

"Sure, I think it's an open competition," Monken said. "I mean, I don't know why it wouldn't be an open competition. I don't mean that saying it harshly, but I don't think there's enough on film over the last couple years one way or the other to say, boy, we have our starter at quarterback yet. Whether internally or externally."

As a highly respected coach over a number of years at the NFL level, known for his high-level work tutoring quarterbacks, Monken and the team’s front office were given the benefit of the doubt.

Well, maybe Watson can still play, and Sanders could learn a thing or two from him.

Well, after all the money that’s been invested in him, might as well give him another shot.

Well, perhaps an open competition can bring out the best of both quarterbacks.

Fast-forward to the last day of July, and the Browns are no closer to finding out who their starting quarterback will be for Week 1 of the regular season nor -- even worse -- if they actually have a long-term answer for the most important position in all of sports already on the team’s roster.

So far, Monken’s plan of splitting all first-team reps throughout the offseason has yielded no answers for the two most critical questions regarding the team’s future at quarterback, one for the short term and one for the long term. And, one could argue that manufacturing a competition where some believed there shouldn’t be one to begin with, will end up being detrimental to the team.

Had Sanders been afforded continuity at the top spot after closing out last season on a high note, maybe this team could be clicking along in a tighter way during an offseason where the offense is also expected to begin the season with five new starters on the offensive line and two new starters at wide receiver.

Instead, we get to see Watson already tossing three interceptions after two practices taking most of the reps with the starters out of the first three days of camp.

Deshaun Watson throws interceptions on back to back plays.



That rust is permanent, folks. pic.twitter.com/giQ66WviDB — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) July 29, 2026

Why are Deshaun Watson’s interceptions so concerning?

I know, I know -- it’s just the first few days of training camp, practice is for making and correcting mistakes, there’s still time to get it right. All that and more.

But we’re talking about a 30-year old, two-time Pro Bowler who just can’t find a way to separate himself from a second-year fifth-rounder on the field.

Watson has already stated he feels the healthiest he’s been since 2023, and it’s been reported he’s held at least two separate training sessions with teammates down in Florida during the offseason.

So, why has he been looking so off, so far?

#Browns Quincy Williams intercepts Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/imzsVGcggP — Orange and Brown Rpt (@TheOBR) July 31, 2026

The truth of the matter is that Watson might just not have anything more to give as a quarterback in Cleveland, outside of a backup/mentor-type role. After all, he hasn’t played an actual game since October of 2024, and hasn’t played at a consistent high level since 2020, when he was still wearing a Texans’ uniform.

If that’s the case, the Browns have been wasting all this time, and all these reps, by taking them away from Sanders -- with no picks so far after three days of training camp -- who could have already developed some serious chemistry with his new pass catchers by now, had he been given more opportunities through the summer.

Listen, it’s quite possible that Sanders isn’t the answer, either. But what is clear is that we don’t know that yet, since he hasn’t been given a fair chance after two offseasons with the team. Watson has been given plenty of chances, and a 9-10 starting record with a $230 million totally guaranteed price tag just doesn’t cut it.

Getting rid of Watson doesn’t make financial sense for the Browns, and that’s ok. We all knew that was an inherent risk of his ludicrous contract. But trying to shoehorn him into a quarterback competition against a younger passer with some actual upside could turn out to be Cleveland’s biggest mistake of 2026, and we’re still over a month away from the regular season.