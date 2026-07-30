Everything Grant Delpit Had To Say After Receiving Three-Year Extension From Browns

The Browns seem to be nearing the end of their rebuilding offseason, where they have moved lots of pieces on the offensive line, wide receivers, and on the defensive end, where they traded away their best defender, Myles Garrett.

Cleveland shifted their focus from shipping players away to retaining the proven talent when they extended their five-time Pro Bowler, Denzel Ward, on Tuesday. The next step was to keep safety Grant Delpit in town, and they did just that, extending him on a three-year deal worth $35 million guaranteed.

What Delpit Expressed After Getting the Deal

“First of all, the trust that the Browns organization has in me, the teammates, the coaches, it says a lot. To make it to this third contract and to be locked in the long haul, the city of Cleveland behind me, it’s an amazing feeling. It’s such a blessing to have that, and I’ll definitely take advantage of it.” Delpit started with.

“Yeah, I think y’all knew what kind of was going on, and they were working on it, so I knew it could probably happen at any moment.” Delpit detailed.

“AB (Andrew Berry) came jogging on the field and told me it was done, and if I wanted to practice, they would honor my deal since I hadn’t signed yet.”

“Can’t say enough good things about AB getting it done with my team going back and forth, then getting it done.” Delpit ended with a quote every Browns fan wants to hear: “They said I could practice so I said bring me my helmet, let's go.”

After Delpit received the news on the field and promptly grabbed his helmet and went over to the safeties group and celebrated with the guys.

It was a deserving extension for a defender who has gone under the radar by playing next to Garrett, Ward, and even Carson Schwesinger. Delpit has led the Browns in total tackles in two seasons (2022, 2024) and has ranked among the top four in total tackles for Cleveland over the past five seasons.

Over his five-year career, Delpit has racked up 451 combined tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 7 interceptions, and 21 passes defended.

At age 27, Delpit’s new deal will have him with Cleveland until his age-31 season, where he will look to flip the script on the Browns' recent woeful finishes with the new-look defense.