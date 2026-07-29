Everything Browns Fans Need To Know About Denzel Ward’s Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns and Denzel Ward have agreed to a contract extension, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

The deal is a two-year agreement worth up to $62.2 million, with $52.3 million guaranteed. Ward will now remain in Cleveland through the 2029 season. Ward is now the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history for the second time in his career. He set the record in 2022 after signing a five-year, $100.5 million deal.

The extension of Denzel Ward shuts down any speculation about the possibility of him getting traded.

Ward wanted to stay in Cleveland

Ward's name had been swirling in trade rumors since the Browns dealt Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in June. When asked about these rumors, Ward told reporters, “I definitely still want to be here. Myles is a good friend of mine, great teammate…people can doubt us, but we go out there and still try to play our best ball and bring great wins to this city.”

Despite conversations about Ward not fitting the Browns timeline, the 29-year-old will look to finish his career in Cleveland.

Denzel Ward has been a cornerstone of the Browns' defense since being drafted in 2018.

The Browns selected Denzel Ward with the fourth pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Ward was seen as one of the best defensive backs in his draft class after having a fantastic career at Ohio State. Ward immediately proved people right after being selected to his first Pro Bowl in his rookie season.

Often recognized as one of the most underrated players in the league, Ward has been a matchup nightmare for opposing receivers. When asked about the toughest defensive back he has ever faced, Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase told The Sitdown With Malik Wright, “It’s easy. I mean, Denzel.”

Denzel Ward will look to post another strong campaign if he can stay healthy.

The major concern for Denzel Ward over the years has been his health.

Ward has six documented concussions since entering the league in 2018. When asked about his future in 2024, Ward told reporters, "I know people worry about the number and everything, but you can't let that affect me. I'm glad to be back and playing, and I can't let the receivers off that easy in this league. Looking forward to getting out there and giving them a hard time."

Now, Ward will look to continue his football career and play at a high level.