Exploring the Idea of the Browns Adding J.J. McCarthy if He’s Released

NFL teams must cut their rosters down to 53 by Sunday evening. That means plenty of players will be on the open market, with some more notable than others.

The Cleveland Browns must go through the same process and all eyes are on how they handle the quarterback position. One option is to keep all four. The other option is to make some cuts, while keeping Deshaun Watson, and adding an outside player to the mix.

J.J. McCarthy is a former No. 10 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings and is reportedly at risk of not making the 53-man roster, per insider Alec Lewis.

@alec_lewis predicts J.J. McCarthy not making the Vikings' final 53-man roster 😳



"McCarthy's rough week added further murkiness about his status for 2026. [His] comfort (or lack thereof) with being QB3 could dictate his future in Minnesota."



(via @TheAthleticNFL) pic.twitter.com/swU7NkxOcU — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 29, 2026

Should the Browns give him a shot if he's cut?

Browns would be wise to avoid a J.J. McCarthy distraction

The Browns not having an established franchise quarterback means fans can ponder the possibility of adding any available signal-caller. McCarthy should soon be added to that list.

So should the Browns look into signing the former Michigan Wolverine?

The answer is most likely no, unless you ask a Michigan fan. But the reasons have more to do with the Browns than with him.

Watson is already set to open the season as the starter, Shedeur Sanders has shown promise in camp, and Dillon Gabriel actually looks like a long-term option as a backup. The team also just drafted Taylen Green, who could be useful in special packages on offense.

McCarthy is also potentially set to hit the open market because of poor play. Kyler Murray showed up in Minnesota and won the job, while Carson Wentz is the likely backup. So it's not as if McCarthy is simply becoming a free agent because his contract is up.

He missed his entire rookie season with an injury but was able to become the Week 1 starter in 2025. The team played well overall in his starts, going 6-4 when McCarthy was under center. Yet his individual stats tell the story more clearly.

McCarthy only eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice and had 11 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions. He was not able to unlock the full potential of the weapons around him either. Justin Jefferson had one 100-yard game with McCarthy under center in what was the least productive year of his career thus far.

So if McCarthy struggled with a legendary receiver to lean on, odds are he would struggle in Cleveland with a young and inexperienced receiving corps and the inconsistent Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns already have enough distractions at quarterback and at this point it appears the focus is on drafting a rookie in 2027 to serve as the great new hope. There is no need to take on a former top pick who flamed out and is now a reclamation project. Perhaps McCarthy can go to the Los Angeles Chargers and get back on track with his former coach, Jim Harbaugh.