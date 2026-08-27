Former Browns QB Claims Deshaun Watson Wasn’t Todd Monken’s Choice to Start

Robert Griffin III is one of those, as the former NFL quarterback and NFL analyst weighed in on the conversation.

Oh, and in case you forgot, he was the Browns quarterback for five starts in 2016.

Sources tell me Deshaun Watson WAS NOT Todd Monken’s choice as the starter and many in the building thought Shedeur Sanders was the right move for the team on and off the field after Watson attacked the fans.



Browns want Deshaun to play for his pay.



The fans deserve better. pic.twitter.com/8gsBY8MTDU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 26, 2026

“I can tell you whose decision it wasn’t. It wasn’t Todd Monken’s,” RGIII said. “There’s no way in heck that it was Todd Monken’s decision, the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, to make Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback. I’ve already said that I believe they could’ve saved us a whole lot of time if it was going to be Deshaun Watson or nothing.

“The man literally took a bazooka to the fans’ face, basically said ‘eff you,’ to all of them, and they still named him the starter the next day.”

One day before Watson was named the starting quarterback of the Browns once again, he had his worst performance of the preseason, completing only 5-of-12 passes for 36 yards and an interception in a 31-7 loss to the Bills.

He then berated a fanbase that has been so loyal to their NFL team despite how bad the Browns have been, all while playing the victim and acting like Cleveland fans were the antagonists.

Todd Monken’s Answers Gave it Away for RGIII

Men lie. Women lie. Body language and the way someone talks about someone else don't. And Monken certainly had a different way of talking about Sanders compared to Watson.

“When you actually go back and watch Todd Monken speak about Shedeur Sanders and about Deshaun Watson, his answers about Deshaun Watson are always very short, matter-of-fact. … No sympathy, none of that.

“When you hear him talk about Shedeur Sanders … when do you hear him talk about Deshaun Watson like that?”

Griffin believes that Monken's body language and the different ways the head coach talked about the two quarterbacks were a tell that he believes in Sanders more than Watson, but that it ultimately wasn't his decision in the end.

Griffin Might Just Be Right

In March 2025, Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam said the team’s trade for Watson was a “big swing and a miss.”

Seventeen months later, Watson is QB1 in Cleveland. Something isn’t adding up, right? Maybe it’s an owner who wants to take back that comment, be greedy, and prove that maybe just a small part of the trade and extension. Narrator: It wasn’t and never will be.

The sweepstakes to acquire Watson in 2021, one in which the Browns were literally out of it before suddenly offering a staggering – and record-breaking – $230 million fully guaranteed, seemed to be the first indicator of who was making the decisions about Watson.

Then again, those might be the 230 million reasons Watson is the starting quarterback of the Browns after not playing in a game since October 2024.

“There are 230 million reasons why Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. It’s his contract, period,” Griffin said.

Since arriving in Cleveland, Watson has completed 341-of-557 passes (61.7%) for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 19 games. He hasn’t thrown for more than 1,150 yards in a season since 2020, when he led the NFL with 4,823 yards. He then missed all of 2021 and the first 11 games of 2022.

RGIII’s time with the Browns

Although it was quite brief and a disappointing stint in Cleveland, Griffin started (and played in) five games with the Browns.

In those games, he completed 87 of 147 passes (59.2%) for 886 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also racked up 31 carries for 190 yards and two scores.

The Browns went a dismal 1-4 in his starts that season.

13-Year NFL Veteran Agrees with RGIII

Chase Daniel didn’t hold back when discussing Watson being named QB1.

💻 @ChaseDaniel



What does the game tape say about Deshaun Watson, who was named #DawgPound starting QB on Monday?#NFL pic.twitter.com/4AN0aYuzqI — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 25, 2026

“The reason, first of all, I think it was above Todd Monken,” Daniel said. “If Monken had his choice, Shedeur fits his offensive style better.

That said, Daniel thinks Sanders will “play way more games” than Watson, but that it’s much easier to sit Watson for Sanders than it would have been to sit Sanders for Watson.

Either way, he believes the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2027 will be playing on Saturdays this fall, not Sundays.