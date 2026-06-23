Jimmy Haslam's Giannis Trade Decision Mirrors Browns' Myles Garrett Move

Even when the Cleveland Browns are on summer vacation, they find ways to get pulled into headlines on a national level.

On Monday night, the Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks for three unprotected first-round picks, a second-round pick, Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis.

According to reports, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, who is a co-owner of the Bucks, was the driving force behind Milwaukee’s decision to trade Antetokounmpo to the Heat.

In football, Haslam’s Browns were responsible for the biggest trade of the offseason, sending Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for three draft picks and pass rusher Jared Verse. In basketball, Haslam’s Bucks have made the biggest transaction of the summer, moving on from their franchise icon in Antetokounmpo to speed up Milwaukee’s rebuild.

Haslam didn’t want to accept the trade package from the Boston Celtics, which included Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks. Brown is more talented than Herro.

But the 29-year-old is eligible for an extension, and there’s no guarantee that he’d want to stick around a rebuilding Bucks organization during the prime of his career. Instead of dealing with another major trade request from Brown like Haslam dealt with from Garrett in 2025 and Antetokounmpo in 2026, accepting a rebuild just made more sense for the Bucks.

Inside Cleveland’s Garrett trade

When deciding to trade Garrett to Los Angeles, Browns general manager Andrew Berry consulted NBA general manager Sam Presti of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Due to those conversations, the Browns learned the importance of acquiring Verse in the return package for Garrett. The 25-year-old fits Cleveland’s roster timeline, won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and has already played in two Pro Bowls. It was a decision that should help Cleveland’s defense remain one of the better units in the NFL this year, even after losing Jim Schwartz in the offseason.

That’s what makes the Antetokounmpo trade a little bit different.

Instead of opting for Brown, the Bucks decided to embrace a rebuild around Herro, young role players and draft picks. They could contend for the NBA Play-In Tournament, but they won’t be a real threat in the Eastern Conference as currently constructed. Miami’s unprotected draft picks exchanged in the deal for Antetokounmpo need to be hits.