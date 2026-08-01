Jimmy Haslam Laughs Off Monumental Trades Under His Ownership

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke with the media Friday as training camp gets underway. As is customary, he had some great quotes for fans to discuss as another Browns season approaches.

Haslam covered a variety of topics, with one in particular standing out as it spanned more than just the Browns. Somehow, Haslam was able to frustrate both Browns and Milwaukee Bucks fans with just one quick story.

Jimmy Haslam acknowledges two major moves he has made in 2026

Haslam shared an anecdote about how his father called him, reminding him how his teams traded both Myles Garrett and Giannis Antetokounmpo in a matter of weeks.

#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says his 95½-year-old dad called him this offseason and said:



“Do you know that in the last month you’ve traded Myles Garrett and Giannis?” 😅 https://t.co/OINLKvZ0IN pic.twitter.com/hfSWT0j7r5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 31, 2026

Garrett was traded from the Browns to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1, while Antetokounmpo was traded by the Bucks to the Miami Heat on July 6. For those unaware, Haslam bought into the Bucks as a minority owner back in 2023.

Garrett and Antetokounmpo are two superstars in their respective sports and both are able to sell tickets and draw attention just with a mention of their name.

Both trades do have logic behind them. The two superstars are in their 30s and both teams could use an injection of younger talent.

But laughing about this likely won't lead to laughs from fans in Cleveland or Milwaukee.

For Browns fans specifically, Haslam is not exactly in anyone's good graces. He can argue the team won a playoff game under his tenure. Fans can argue how a majority of his tenure has been pure misery and a constant question at quarterback.

It is important to note Haslam mentioned how the Garrett trade was maneuvered by GM Andrew Berry. Yet Haslam is still the owner and even if the trade made organizational sense, it still saw a franchise legend being sent away after he set the NFL single-season sack record.

The flipside of all of this is to say it's only right to laugh at these moves. Haslam does seem to care about winning, even if the Browns have not been doing much of it during his tenure. He also has a fortune to his name that makes laughing much easier.

Browns ownership continues to tell fans the team is intent on winning. The Garrett trade will go down as an interesting case study, because if he thrives in Los Angeles and the Browns struggle, fans will be left wondering if they were being laughed at all along.