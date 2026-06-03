Jared Verse Already Bringing New Energy to Browns Defense After Myles Garrett Trade

During his time with the Los Angeles Rams, Jared Verse was labeled a vocal leader.

That’s something the Cleveland Browns have been missing. As dominant as Myles Garrett was as a pass rusher, his leadership on and off the field was something that never jumped off of the page.

Verse arrived in Cleveland for his first OTA session with the Browns on Wednesday, following Monday's blockbuster trade. After practice, head coach Todd Monken explained his excitement for having a leader on the defensive side of the ball.

“It’s going to take time, obviously a new player,” Monken said. “You like guys that have juice, you like guys that are vocal. You like guys that like to come out and practice. We're excited.”

Jared Verse has been described as a vocal leader and a trash talker. I asked Todd Monken about what that brings to a young team.



"You like guys that have juice, you like guys that are vocal. You like guys that like to come out and practice." pic.twitter.com/VFzt8R2h80 — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 3, 2026

Garrett famously hadn’t met Monken’s new staff in person since the 60-year-old first-time head coach assumed Cleveland’s head coaching job in January. The legendary defensive end almost always skipped voluntary OTAs, but Monken acknowledged that he liked that Verse is a player that enjoys practicing.

Verse isn't looking to fill Garrett's shoes in Cleveland

Verse doesn’t feel the pressure of replacing Garrett, who broke the single-season sack record last year and would already be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“I’m not here to fill anyone’s shoes,” Verse said. “Everybody’s different. I’m not here to fill his shoes. I’m here to bring my own. I brought my own, and I’m here to work and I’m here to be the best version of me. The best version of me is going to be the best defensive player in the league. And the best defensive player in the league is going to play on the best defense in the league.”

Much has been made about Verse being the loser in Monday’s blockbuster deal, as he moves from a Super Bowl contending team in Los Angeles to a rebuilding franchise in Cleveland. Even Verse admitted that he was initially upset when he learned about the trade, but was rejuvenated by meeting his new teammates and getting onto the practice field in Berea.

“The way these boys are moving, this is not a losing team,” Verse said after Cleveland’s eighth OTA session.

Verse won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024. Last year, Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger won the honors. Monken rattled off superstar talent across his defense, including Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit, who weren’t at Wednesday’s voluntary OTA session.

“We are a very talented football team,” Monken said. “We are. We’re a talented team on both sides of the ball.”