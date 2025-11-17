Both Cleveland Browns starting offensive tackles considered day-to-day
Once again, the revolving door that has been the Browns offensive tackles may swing again, with injuries jeopardizing multiple players’ availability.
So far this season, six players have found themselves starting at either tackle position, and there’s a chance for that number to grow once again this week.
According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, both of the Browns starting tackles, Jack Conklin and Cam Robinson, are considered day-to-day with injuries sustained during the 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Conklin has been with the Browns since 2020, but has struggled with injuries consistently throughout his tenure here. He has missed the majority of two seasons in Cleveland, and has already missed several games this season.
He left the Baltimore game with a knee injury, but reports say it was not serious. The team will be monitoring it this week to determine if he’ll be ready to go for Sunday.
Robinson on the other hand was acquired from the Houston Texans in a late-round pick swap. He’s been up and down so far with the Browns, but had begun to settle into his new role in Cleveland during the past few games. Against Baltimore, he had the back of his leg rolled up on, causing him to exit.
Again, the injury isn’t expected to be serious, but will be something the team needs to monitor throughout the week.
Earlier this season, the Browns lost a starting tackle in Dawand Jones. Jones tore his LCL, and was placed on IR for the remainder of the season. That injury is what prompted the Browns to make the trade for Robinson.
That means two backups, who have already seen plenty of action this season, will need to be ready to go once again this week. Cornelius Lucas has started four games this year, and appeared in five. Last week he was dealing with an injury of his own though, and could potentially still be sidelined with it.
KT Leveston has started two games this year and appeared in nine. This includes the Baltimore game, where he took over when Conklin went down.
The other player to get reps at tackle this season is backup guard Teven Jenkins, who was brought in last week when Robinson went down.
It’s a really thin group left healthy in Cleveland. Seemingly every member of the offensive line is dealing with injuries, just trying to make it to the end of the season. The next-man-up mentality is going to need to be big in Cleveland, especially when it comes to keeping either one of the two rookie quarterbacks upright.