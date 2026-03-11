How the Cleveland Browns Solved Their Biggest Problem in Just Two Days

The Cleveland Browns entered free agency losing all five starting offensive lineman from last season, obviously making it the number one priority for the offseason.

It wasn’t all bad though. Cleveland’s line ranked among the bottom of the league last season, giving the team a chance to build it up from scratch.

It only took two days of free agency and a trade, but the Cleveland Browns have seemingly managed to completely solve the offensive line before the official signing period even began.

Offensive tackles

The issues with the Browns tackles last season was a constant concern of health. Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin started the year as the starters, but missed significant playing time due to injury.

Cleveland opted to trade for Cam Robinson, but he was a disaster with the team. Backups Cornelius Lucas and KT Leveston filled in where needed, but dealt with their own injuries as well.

The constant rotation of tackle really hurt the team’s ability to connect, and endangered all three quarterbacks last season as they tried to build any kind of trust.

The Browns dealt with the right side of the line first, making a trade for Tytus Howard of the Houston Texans. Howard was one of the best pass blockers in the league last season. He allowed no sacks and just one hit on 609 pass block snaps. While he struggles in the run game at times, that’s already a huge boost for a team that had both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel uncomfortable in the pocket.

The other offensive tackle spot is the only thing on the offensive line still open, which is perfect. That means Cleveland is likely planning to bring in a tackle in the first round of the draft. Guys like Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Cano, Kadyn Proctor or Monroe Freeling could all end up in Cleveland to complete the line.

You’ll still have Jones and Leveston as backups, making for a much improved unit on the outsides.

Interior linemen

The issue on the interior part of the offensive line was regression from the veterans. Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic and even Joel Bitonio took major steps backwards last season, hurting in both the pass and run game.

Cleveland’s younger core of backups looked serviceable when called on, but inconsistent. Zak Zinter was usually a healthy scratch, Luke Wypler had good and bad moments, and Teven Jenkins was good but struggled to finish games healthy.

Now Cleveland brings in a good mix of veteran and young talent to try and lead this group. Jenkins is the only returner, as he expects to lead the right side of the line. Don’t be surprised if Cleveland drafts another guard with a late round pick in case Jenkins can’t stay healthy.

Then Cleveland brought in Zion Johnson from the Chargers for nearly $50 million. Now it may be an overpay, the priorities were clear for Cleveland. Johnson was an ironman all season long. He had minor injuries, but still managed to play over 1,000 snaps last year. He was primarily average in both the run and pass game last year, but average is okay if it’s consistent. Johnson should be able to slot in and make plays when needed, but be prepared for an occasional whiff or botched assignment.

The final addition was at center where Cleveland added Tevin Jenkins' brother, the Green Bay veteran Elgton Jenkins for just $12 million a year. Jenkins will be the veteran in Cleveland for cheap, and was still one the best centers in the league last season.

Cleveland got a steal here. Now with a starting lineup of Howard, both Jenkins, Johnson and a first-round rookie, Cleveland’s offensive line looks like a solid unit on paper.

Wypler and Zinter will both be around for depth on the interior. Bitonio hasn’t officially made a decision on retirement. The Browns will likely add more depth in the draft.

Cleveland managed to get younger and arguably more talented in just a few days, effectively solving the biggest problem of the offseason already. Now it’s time for Cleveland to start focusing on figuring out the receiving core.