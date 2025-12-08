Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announces news that will make Shedeur Sanders fans happy

Shedeur Sanders was wildly impressive in his third start with the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans.

The polarizing fifth-round pick threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another in Cleveland’s Week 14 loss against the Tennessee Titans. He was the team’s leading rusher and provided a spark for the Browns, who found themselves down 14 points to the worst team in the NFL.

But on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the news that Sanders and his supporters have been waiting for – he will be the team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

“He has constantly and consistently gotten better…” Stefanski said. “I feel good about where his development is heading.”

Sanders started the season as the scout team quarterback for the Browns as veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was the Week 1 starter with rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel as the backup.

But after Flacco was benched and traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, Sanders assumed the backup role to his fellow rookie quarterback.

Gabriel underwhelmed during his five starts, despite being the preferred quarterback by the organization in the NFL Draft and throughout the preseason. Even when Flacco was starting, Gabriel received practice reps with the starters while Sanders did not.

However, Stefanski refused to admit that spending five weeks with Gabriel as the team’s starting quarterback was a mistake.

“I’m not going to get into those types of things, I’m obviously focused on what’s in front of us,” Stefanski said after a pause.

During Sunday’s loss against the Titans, Sanders became the first Browns quarterback to throw for over 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown in the same game since Otto Graham did it in 1950.

Stefanski is certainly pleased with the progression of Sanders, who did throw a costly interception against the Titans. However, his fourth quarter heroics overcame that mistake, especially with an impressive touchdown scramble and a laser to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. that could have tied the game if it weren’t for back-to-back botched two-point conversions.

The Browns have four games remaining on their schedule. Unfortunately, the team only has three victories. Stefanski is likely looking to his exciting fifth-round quarterback to play spoiler in a few of these remaining games to save his job.

'I've been really impressed by his work ethic, going back to when he got here," Stefanski said.

During the preseason, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam expressed that Stefanski’s staff understood how important it would be to see both young quarterbacks. Thus far, at least one of them has impressed. However, Haslam also said that they needed to be better than the three victories they had last season.

Only time will tell if they can surpass last season’s win total.