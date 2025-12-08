Kevin Stefanski explains Browns' brutally botched two-point attempts

The slim playoff hopes for the Cleveland Browns slipped through their fingers with one decision made that resulted in a rough 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

After Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders connected with rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for a seven-yard touchdown with 1:03 to go in the game, they needed to convert the two-point conversion to tie the game. They ended up taking Sanders out of the game and letting rookie running back Quinshon Judkins take the wildcat snap, and the play was blown up with an incomplete pass.

Stefanski took accountability for the play call as he was the one who made the decision on the play despite offensive coordinator Tommy Rees calling the plays.

“I’m responsible for all of it.”

OC Tommy Rees has been calling plays since Week 10 but Kevin Stefanski took accountability for the failed play.



Stefanski said he had already planned for the Browns to go to the Wildcat on the 2-point try even as they were driving down the field. https://t.co/VMh7JG86pp — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 7, 2025

It was a highly disappointing way to end the game, especially since the Browns found life on offense for the first time this season. They racked up 412 total yards of offense, including Sanders passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.

The most significant topic of discussion will be Stefanski's decision to take Sanders off the field on the critical two-point conversion. In a game where Sanders was playing the best game of his career, Browns fans would have preferred to see their rising star out there to finish the drive.

It's going to be a moment that won't sit well for Browns fans the rest of the season. This was the decision that ultimately sealed Cleveland's playoff fate, as they were eliminated from playoff contention.

Moving forward, how much of Stefanski's fingerprints will be on the offense? Because if what he is saying is true about the play call, then Rees needs to make all the calls moving forward. It's been clear since Rees took over the play-calling that the offense is driving down the field a lot better, but more trust has to be put in the young coach to make those calls.

With the postseason out the window for the Browns, now comes the question of what to make of the rest of the season. The hope is that Sanders continues to progress, but in the back of their minds, Cleveland has to start thinking about how much they want to win and try to line themselves up for higher draft picks.

A game like that makes some think that some tough offseason decisions will be made before the season even ends.