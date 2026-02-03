Browns GM Andrew Berry Explains Reason Behind Hiring Todd Monken As Head Coach

A new era of Cleveland Browns football is underway, with Todd Monken being introduced as the new head coach of the team.

Monken takes over for two-time head coach of the year Kevin Stefanski, with big shoes to fill and a young roster to lead into Cleveland football's future. Browns general manager Andrew Berry explained to the media why the franchise chose Monken as the new head coach.

"We wanted someone who could lead, develop and grow a young team. Because - quite frankly - we're going to be one of the youngest if not the youngest teams in the league in 2026."

Andrew Berry explains idea behind Todd Monken as Browns' head coach

To Berry's credit, he has set up Monken well with the roster after the general manager's great work in the offseason. The biggest move was re-signing Myles Garrett to a massive contract extension to make him happy after the trade request he asked for at the beginning of the offseason.

What made the 2025 offseason even better for the Browns was what Berry did in the NFL Draft and finding the type of talent they did. They were able to select key players like Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., and Shedeur Sanders.

While Sanders' future is uncertain as the Browns' starter, the other four will be key pieces in helping the franchise get to the right place. That doesn't mean the work is done for Cleveland, as this offseason is just as crucial as any the franchise has had in quite some time.

They got some big decisions in free agency to make with key players like Devin Bush, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, David Njoku, and more. Depending on how they handle those players will dictate what gets done in the 2026 NFL Draft and beyond.

From what Berry said about being the youngest team in the NFL, that could be a strong indication that the Browns might be letting some of their top veterans walk so that they can sign young free agents and add more pieces in the draft.

The Browns are not going to have much cap room to work with this offseason, as they are currently $10 million in the negative. Luckily for Cleveland, each NFL team will receive an extra $20 million in the salary cap for 2026, but it still leaves them with some tough decisions to make.

It'll be on Monken to make sure he can get the most out of the young players they bring in for cheap and get this franchise back on track.