Why Todd Monken Landing Browns Head Coach Job Is Great for Shedeur Sanders

When the Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski following six seasons with the organization, general manager Andrew Berry refused to commit to Shedeur Sanders.

After all, the team invested a fifth-round pick into him, not a ton of resources. He showed some promise with seven dazzling touchdown passes, but also proved that he needed to be developed with over 20 sacks and 10 interceptions.

On Wednesday morning, when the Browns announced former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next head coach, the stock arrow on Sanders pointed upwards.

That’s because when Monken arrived in Baltimore after winning back-to-back college football national titles with the Georgia Bulldogs, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won his second MVP award. The next season? The Ravens had the No. 1 rated offense in the NFL.

Monken has never coached in the NFL. But during his time as coordinator? He’s always made offenses hum. Even during the disastrous 2019 season when Monken was the offensive coordinator under Freddie Kitchens, Nick Chubb was six yards away from 2,000 yards and Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry each had over 1,000 yards receiving.

Why Sanders could be a great fit for Sanders

While some might label the 59-year-old head coach as an unpopular hire, Monken’s track record with quarterbacks sets up nicely for Sanders. Remember, Monken was in the draft room when the Ravens tried to draft Sanders during the fifth round. Ultimately, the polarizing Colorado quarterback opted to be selected by an organization where he wouldn’t have to spend as long as a backup quarterback.

During Monken’s time at Georgia, he squeezed juice out of Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck. He’s capable of developing quarterbacks that might not have an elite skillset.

Sanders was an immediate fan of the news, quickly taking to Instagram to support his new head coach and let it be known that he's ready to get to work.

From Shedeur Sanders’ Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/dPDDg1s8Xv — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 28, 2026

After firing Stefanski, Berry also vowed that the Browns would reinvest resources into the offensive side of the football. Over the last few seasons, Cleveland’s defense has been one of the best in the NFL – but they haven’t had too much to show for it because of how inept the offense has been.

If Monken can retain defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is still under contract with the Browns, it will be seen as a major victory.

Not to mention, the Browns have two first-round picks in a draft without a surefire option at quarterback other than Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

With Monken entering the mix in Cleveland, the Browns could opt to use those premium draft picks to retool their offensive line and add talent at the wide receiver position. This would make life easier on Monken to coach Sanders – or whoever else could play quarterback for the Browns in 2026.

Monken’s supposed interest in Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft and success extracting talent out of young quarterbacks should not be ignored as he’s a coach that strives on making life simple for his passer.

That could be exactly what Sanders needs after having to play hero ball during his college football career and first few starts in the NFL.