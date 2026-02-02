What Denzel Ward Said About Browns Hiring Todd Monken

When the Cleveland Browns defenders heard that the team was hiring Todd Monken as their new head coach, most were probably happy to hear that an offensive-minded coach was joining the team.

For years, this Browns defense has carried the offense through some of the team's toughest times, so having reinforcements coming in on that side of the ball must be a relief. Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward shared those sentiments while being interviewed on ESPN's NFL Live.

"Yeah from what I've heard, his development of the offense and how he's able to pick those guys up and enhance guys' games. I think I've seen some stats on how he's helped Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry and they've had some of their best seasons under Todd Monken. I'm just looking forward to us having an amazing offense."

This will be Monken's first time serving as an NFL head coach, as he previously coached Southern Miss from 2013 through 2015. He has spent the last three years running the Baltimore Ravens' offense with Jackson as his quarterback.

During that time, Jackson posted career highs in completion percentage with 67% in 2023 and 66% in 2024. In Monken's first two years with Baltimore, the Ravens were top six in yards and points both seasons.

Back in 2019, Monken served as the Browns' offensive coordinator, with mixed results. Cleveland was ranked 22nd in yards and points. Monken would later return to college as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Georgia Bulldogs.

This is a Browns offense that needs a facelift, as the last two years have been incredibly rough to watch. They finished 28th in yards and 32nd in points back in 2024, and last season wasn't any better, as they were 30th in yards and 31st in points.

The biggest challenge Monken will face is determining the quarterback position among Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel. While Monken has claimed to be a big Sanders fan, there's a strong possibility that the Browns could look elsewhere for another quarterback in free agency or the trade market.

Cleveland has key offensive pieces in running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who are great assets. The Browns have way more work to do than that, which would make this rebuild for Monken a lot of work to do.