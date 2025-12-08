Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shares negative injury update on Ethan Pocic

The Cleveland Browns are now down another offensive lineman.

On Sunday, Dec. 7, the Browns played host to the Tennessee Titans, falling by two points in a gut-wrenching finish. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders attempted to lead a resurgence of the offense with over 350 passing yards and three touchdowns, marking one of his best games in the orange and brown.

But, amid the comeback efforts, Huntington Bank Field fell quiet with 14:48 left to go in the fourth quarter.

That's because center Ethan Pocic crumpled to the grass. He felt something pop in his lower leg before having to be carted off the field and ruled out of the game.

Following the loss, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the injury "looked like an Achilles injury." On Monday afternoon, Stefanski confirmed that Pocic had ruptured his Achilles and will be sidelined for one year.

Sources: The #Browns fear C Ethan Pocic suffered an Achilles injury and he’s undergoing further testing to confirm.



Pocic has started 56 games over the last four years for Cleveland and has been a mainstay. He’s set to be a free agent after the season. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/9cLbvn5hO8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 7, 2025

This isn't the 30-year-old's first stint with being banged up. Unfortunately, most of his career has been riddled with injuries. Since being selected back in the 2017 NFL Draft, he's not played a full season of action, missing at least one game in every campaign.

His last three years, which have all been in Cleveland, have been statistically his least injured.

In 2023, he played in 15 games, in 2024, he played in 16 games and this year will bow out at 13 games played. With this also being a contract year for Pocic, his road to recovery will slow his ability to sign with an NFL team.

That journey in getting back to health is expected to last quite a while. Current teammate Deshaun Watson suffered a similar injury last season in October and is just now finally getting back up to speed.

However, once he works his way back, he will certainly continue to draw eyes from teams across the league.

In Pocic's place, the Browns will look to backup center Luke Wypler. He played the final quarter of play on Sunday.

He's a former sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and just 24 years old. While he's certainly not fully ready to take over starting duties, he will have to as the Browns do not currently have any other centers on the roster.

From 2023 through 2025, Wypler's played in 18 contests, starting two.

With many hits to the offensive line throughout the season, the five up front will remain in question as the Browns look to adjust heading into Sunday's game. Alongside Pocic, the team is currently playing without guard Wyatt Teller and tackle Jack Conklin, both of whom did not play against the Titans.

The Browns next look to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 14, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. The two sides will square off from Soldier Field in Chicago.