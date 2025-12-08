Shedeur Sanders responds to being taken off the field for two-point conversion

Shedeur Sanders proved that he's the future at the quarterback position for the Cleveland Browns.

On Sunday, Dec. 7, the Browns played host to the one-win Tennessee Titans, falling in late-game fashion, 31-29. Sanders dominated, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-42 through the air. He also tacked on three carries for 29 yards and one score.

However, while he played his best game as a rookie, the storyline of the game circulated around the questionable play-calling from head coach Kevin Stefanski.

With the game on the line and needing a two-point conversion to force overtime, Sanders was taken off the field and instead, the Browns opted to place rookie running back Quinshon Judkins in the wildcat. He rushed the ball to the right side of his line, before turning and throwing an incompletion to lose the game.

“I wish I would always have the ball in my hands, but that’s not what football is," Sanders said after the game. "In any situation, of course you want to, but I know we practice something and we execute it in practice and we just didn't seem to this day."

Just seconds prior to the two-point conversion attempt, the former Colorado Buffalo had thrown a dot to the back of the endzone into the arms of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for the near game-saving touchdown.

But, as always, Sanders' humility and humbleness showed when frustrations were expected to be present.

“I would never go against what the call was," he said.

Shedeur Sanders on not being on the field for the two-point conversion attempt: “I wish I would always have the ball in my hands but that’s not what football is.”



“I would never go against what the call was.” pic.twitter.com/sjTMVTfKor — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) December 7, 2025

While Sanders decided not to bash his coaching staff and the suspect play calling, Stefanski addressed it head-on and took responsibility.

“I’m responsible for all of it," he said.

The two-point conversion failed attempt was a disappointing way for a near-comeback to end, especially with how well the rookie quarterback slung the rock.

Sanders' performance was good enough to place him in an elite part of Browns history. He is the first quarterback for the team with 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the same game since 1950.

Now, he's up to 769 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions on the season through 14 quarters of play. His successful passing rate has shot up to 36%, marking a high for all quarterbacks from the Browns who've gone under center this season.

If the Browns' play calling can get better and Sanders can continue to get more comfortable, the team might have finally be able to string some late-season wins together.

“He fought throughout the game, which we knew he would," Stefanski said. "Obviously, with any young player, there’s gonna be ups and downs, and I thought there were some really, really, really good moments. He’ll keep learning from some of the plays that he wants back, but some really good moments.”

The Browns next look to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 14, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. The game will take place at the legendary Soldier Field in Chicago.

That matchup will serve as yet another opportunity for Sanders to continue to boost his stock as the season slowly concludes.