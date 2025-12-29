Browns' players support Kevin Stefanski's culture after defeating Steelers

The Cleveland Browns pulled off one of the most surprising upsets of the regular season, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers by 13-6 at Huntington Bank Field.

The Browns also made a huge statement with the win.

Even as the end of the regular season approaches, with Cleveland long eliminated from postseason consideration, the players are showing they’re not about to bail on head coach Kevin Stefanski, no matter what their win-loss record shows.

Among the loudest voices showing their continued support for the organization's current process, were rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett.

"I think it's a group of guys that have been through a lot of things within themselves”, said Sanders after the game to reporters. “I think we're all banding together and being one through any situation, like things that we can control.

“I think we’re the cornerstones of this team.”

Garrett also expressed similar feelings after the team’s fourth win of the season.

“Regardless of the record and what’s happened on the field, I’m proud of these guys and how much they put in this as men. The kind of camaraderie and the kind of team we have. I don't think I've ever been so happy and excited to go to work, just being alongside those guys. Whether it’s the D-line, or the offense, linebackers, the secondary. Guys that not only make me proud, but proud to be a Brown. They make me proud to do this thing and be here every day. I’m happy just to wake up and have the opportunity to play with them.”

Cleveland’s victory over Pittsburgh is just the seventh in their last 33 tries over the last two seasons combined. However, Sunday’s strong showing demonstrates that the Browns are far from waving a white flag on the present project.

The Browns’ brass must still make a decision on the future of Kevin Stefanski, who’s been in charge of the team since the 2020 season, and who signed an extension to stay on board in 2024. Stefanski’s name has been recently considered an attractive possibility for other club’s looking for a new head coach, should the Browns decide to part ways with the two-time AP Coach of the Year.

Should the Browns opt to keep Stefanski on board, there is considerable upside in the fact that he wouldn’t be starting over. A spectacular haul from the 2025 NFL Draft includes one bona fide defensive star in linebacker Carson Schwesinger, potential elite talent in defensive tackle Mason Graham, running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and possibly a franchise quarterback in Sanders.

And, things could get significantly better with two first round draft picks coming up next April.

As long as Stefanski can show that he still has locker room support that can translate on the field like it did today against Pittsburgh, it’s a good bet that Cleveland will give him one more chance to stay at the helm to turn things around.