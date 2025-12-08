Browns rule out offensive line starter for upcoming game against the Bears

As the Cleveland Browns try to shake off a devastating 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the NFL’s worst team, they now turn their attention to the Chicago Bears and an opportunity to halt their fourth losing streak this season on the road.

But, they’ll have to do so without a regular starter on the offensive line.

Right guard Wyat Teller will not be available for head coach Kevin Stefanski’s team next Sunday, as the eight-year veteran is dealing with a lingering calf issue.

Teven Jenkins, a former second-round draft pick for the Bears out of Oklahoma State, is expected to take his place in the lineup after starting for Cleveland last Sunday against Tennessee. Jenkins had begun rotating in and out with Teller since the Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers, which ironically constituted Teller’s 100th start for the Browns.

“I wanted to see Teven in this game,” said Stefanski at the time, “but obviously want to always get our guys as many reps as we can.”

Now, Cleveland will see even more of Jenkins with the rest of the unit, one that will also miss starting center Ethan Pocic after sustaining an Achilles injury that will make him miss the rest of the season. Stefanski confirmed on Monday that Pocic will require surgery. Third-year player Luke Wypler replaced Pocic for the remainder of the Titans’ match.

Jenkins has only started one game this season, his first in Cleveland, although he’s seen offensive snaps in 11 other games.

Browns’ starting right tackle Jack Conklin also missed the tilt against Tennessee, while in concussion protocol. Although he hasn’t cleared the protocol yet, he hasn’t been ruled out against Chicago and could return to the lineup.

A three-time Pro Bowler for Cleveland, Teller has experienced an up-and-down season in 2025. His lack of stability on the inside is what prompted Stefanski to rotate Jenkins with him in the first place, before his calf injury.

Teller’s diminishing role, along with the fact that he’s headed towards free agency once the regular season ends, could mean he’s living his final days in a Browns’ uniform after arriving in Cleveland via trade with the Buffalo Bills in 2019. Many league observers have pointed to the offensive line as an obvious need for the upcoming NFL Draft, and Teller was being rumoured as a trade target before the league deadline.

News of Teller’s unavailability comes off the heels of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ best game to date, so that puts the Browns in scrambling mode to build some protection upfront for the Colorado product.

The Browns’ other injury concerns after the loss against the Titans include tight end David Njoku with a knee problem, and cornerback Denzel Ward with a calf issue.