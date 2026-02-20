Cleveland Browns Bet Big on Sweeping Changes, Formally Announce New Coordinators

It took a while, but the Cleveland Browns finally announced the formal hirings of their new offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators.

Although multiple reports had already pointed -- in some cases, for weeks -- at Travis Switzer as the team’s new offensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg as the clubs’ defensive coordinator, and Byron Storer as Cleveland’s new special teams coordinator, all working under newly appointed head coach Todd Monken, the Browns made an official presentation on Thursday, the same day they announced a few other important promotions among defensive assistants.

On Switzer -- who takes over after former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left to join former head coach Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta -- Monken said, “He was our run game coordinator, and that's where it all starts with your ability to run the football," regarding their time working together in Baltimore, and likely hinting at what direction he wants for the Browns offense.

Monken had revealed earlier that he would be in charge of the team’s offensive playcalling.

Regarding Rutenberg -- who assumes the defensive coordinator job after Jim Schwartz’ resignation -- Monken commented, "He'd been in a similar system, but not the exact system because Jim was unique."

It's widely believed Rutenberg favors many of the same defensive principals that Schwartz liked, including coverage preferences and relying mostly on four-man pressure upfront, which should be good news for the Browns’ current personnel.

Ironically, Rutenberg comes from the Falcons’ staff.

Finally, Monken had this to say about Storer: "Unbelievable presentation when we interviewed him, he was more than ready. It was obvious when I got done interviewing him that we had to have him here," while also noting he had worked under one of the best special teams coaches in the league, in Rich Bisaccia.

Special teams were mostly a disaster last season under Bubba Ventrone, who’s now with the Rams.

The Browns' Big Revamp, One of Many in the NFL

Like Monken, who doesn’t have any head coaching experience at the NFL level, neither one of his now official top three coordinators have any experience at this level on their new jobs.

Cleveland will be one of seven NFL teams that will have new faces at each one of the top three coordinator positions, in addition to a new head coach, going into the 2026 season. The other teams that completely revamped their top four coaching positions are the Steelers, Giants, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins and Raiders.

The three defensive assistants already on staff who where officially promoted today are Ephraim Banda, who goes from safeties coach to passing game coordinator, Jason Tarver, who goes from linebackers coach to run game coordinator, and defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch, who was promoted to defensive passing game specialist.

