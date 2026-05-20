Brutal 4-Game Stretch That Will Decide Cleveland Browns Season

The Cleveland Browns will go into the 2026 season with a somewhat manageable schedule, as Browns fans will hope that coach Todd Monken can turn around the franchise and get them to winning ways sooner faster than later.

With the schedule now officially released, there is a four week span that will determine the Browns season.

Browns start four-game stretch against AFC North rival

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets loose before the start of the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals led 23-7 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Weeks 13-16 will be somewhat brutal for Clevaland, starting with a week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff time.

While the Browns have done well to get a result against Cincinnati over the past few years whenever the team meets, the Bengals reloaded through the draft and are likely contenders to win the AFC.

The Browns will play host to the Falcons on December 13 in week 14, in what could potentially be a must-win game for Cleveland if the first half of the schedule goes well. The Browns play the Raiders, Titans, Saints, and Jets in the first half of their schedule, if they go 3-1 in that span their could be potential for them to be somewhat in the hunt down the stretch.

The Falcons have an explosive offense that will be hard to contain, with running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London among the best at their position in the entire league.

Browns faced with sneaky trip to the Meadowlands

The Browns will play the third of four games that could decide the outcome of their season with a trip to the Meadowlands to play the New York Giants.

The Giants don't look to be such an easy game that they may have been in the past few seasons, as quarterback Jaxon Dart and running back Cam Skattebo have transformed the organization.

Cleveland Browns face familiar foe in final game of brutal four-game stretch

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) wears a cheese grater hat after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Browns will finish their four game streak of tough games away to Baltimore in their third-to-last game of the regular season. The Ravens drafted well and will most likely be in the mix for a top seed in the AFC next season. The Ravens swept the Browns last year, defeating Cleveland 41-17 in Baltimore and 23-16 in Cleveland.

If the Browns get out of the four-game stretch with a 2-2 record, most Browns fans would be quick to jump at that, as it would also mean two divisional wins for Cleveland.