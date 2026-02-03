Browns Head Coach Todd Monken Reveals Who Will Be Calling Plays on Offense

The introductory press conference finally made it official: the Cleveland Browns will be led by former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as head coach.

Monken and the Browns' main brass met with the media, where there was a swarm of questions about the team's future, including the defensive coordinator position and why Cleveland hired Monken. Another big question for Cleveland was how the offense would work in 2026.

When asked about the play caller on offense, Monken confirmed he will handle the play-calling duties while also serving as head coach on the sidelines. Monken did the same thing with the Ravens over the last three years and has plenty of experience in that department.

Todd Monken will maintain play calling duties with the Browns

Browns fans are all too familiar with a head coach trying to retain play-calling duties while trying to do his main job. That was a major problem for former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who tried to do that over the last two years with the franchise. Those results were Stefanski giving up the play-calling duties for two consecutive years to the offensive coordinator.

Monken deserves the benefit of the doubt that he can call the offensive plays while serving as head coach, as he has been a successful playcaller for a long time. In his first two years with the Ravens, Monken's offenses finished in the top six in yards and points.

Last season was a bit different, as the Ravens dealt with multiple injuries, which led to mixed results for Baltimore. They finished 16th in yards and 11th in points in what would be Monken's final year with the team.

The Browns' offensive coordinator will be Travis Switzer, who worked under Monken in Baltimore as an offensive quality control coach in 2023, before being promoted to run game coordinator in 2024 and 2025. That could be a big reason Monken is holding onto the play-calling duties, with Switzer being less experienced in that area.

There are still a few things to figure out with the coaching staff, as there is uncertainty about Jim Schwartz returning as the defensive coordinator. Monken will have to hire the last few position coaches before the Browns can move forward with the offseason.

While work remains to be done, the Monken era seems to be off to a good start, with the offensive-minded coach clearly in control of the Browns as they head into the next chapter of the franchise's history.