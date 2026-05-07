Projecting the Browns’ Offensive Line for the 2026 Season

It's hard to remember another NFL team going through an offensive line overhaul as deep as the current Cleveland Browns.

In a matter of days, the team lost four starters and a handful of backups. The Browns then resorted to all known avenues over the past few months to replace them.

As their top offseason priority, the team identified targets early. Cleveland didn't land all their desired marks -- Tyler Linderbaum comes to mind -- but did a good job adding a multiple pieces that share one key trait: versatility.

Which position group are you most excited for this season? #DawgPound@JoshCribbs16 is excited to watch the OL, citing how the OL development naturally develops everything else.



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/bygEoJ3qlO pic.twitter.com/AyvNXrzmbq — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) May 5, 2026

Additions

Cleveland’s first move was acquiring right tackle Tytus Howard in exchange for a 2026 fifth-rounder, and signing him to a two-year $45 million extension.

Next up were the free agency signings of former Chargers guard Zion Johnson to a three-year $49.5 million deal, and former Packers guard/center Elgton Jenkins to a two-year $24 million contract. That's starter's money for all three.

The Browns also re-signed guard Teven Jenkins for one year and $4 million.

Then came the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Browns invested a Top-10 pick in Utah tackle Spencer Fano. Cleveland also traded up for Florida tackle Austin Barber in the third, and spent a fifth-rounder on Alabama center Parker Brailsford.

Finally, Cleveland added UDFA offensive tackle Izavion Miller from Auburn, and invited Texas guard/center Cole Hutson to rookie minicamp.

Substractions

The Browns offensive line exodus started with the team cutting ties with offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and center Justin Osborne.

Then, contracts for starting guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, center Ethan Pocic and right tackle Jack Conklin were void. Offensive tackle Cam Robinson’s deal also expired, after appearing in 13 games last season for the Browns on the left side as a midseason trade acquisition.

While the team was still reportedly open to a Bitonio comeback, it feels like the door is now closed.

What will the Browns O-Line look like in 2026?

Cleveland seemed to be missing only a left tackle before the draft, leading to the Fano pick early on. General manager Andrew Berry had emphasized a “tackles are tackles” philosophy, praising interchangeabilty at the position. However, history warns us not all tackles are equally efficient on both sides.

Fano at left tackle is the lynchpin that holds the obvious projection together. The rookie did start his college career on the left flank before shifting to the right, and he'll get the first shot at protecting Deshaun Watson’s/Shedeur Sanders' blindside.

LT LG C RG RT Spencer Fano (R) Elgton Jenkins Luke Wypler Zion Johnson Tytus Howard

Also of note, Elgton Jenkins doesn’t take center after head coach Todd Monken stated that the team views him primarily at guard. Recently reestructured Dawand Jones becomes a swing tackle in this configuration. Wypler needs to recover completely from the Week 18 knee injury last season and play well for this to work.

Should Wypler be unfit to start at center, the Browns have an ace up their sleeve with Brailsford in the mix, leading to a two-rookie unit. This alternative looks mighty appealing with an eye on the future.

LT LG C RG RT Spencer Fano (R) Elgton Jenkins Parker Brailsford (R) Zion Johnson Tytus Howard

If Elgton Jenkins proves to be the best available option at center, which is likely, then Teven Jenkins would have a shot at starting on the right side where he took over for Teller last year, sending Johnson to the left, where he played most recently for the Bolts.

LT LG C RG RT Spencer Fano (R) Zion Johnson Elgton Jenkins Teven Jenkins Tytus Howard

The biggest if however is Fano being a true plug-and-play tackle on the left, as Cleveland seems to assume. If this isn't the case, he might start his pro career on the right side. Then, Jones would come back as left tackle, with rookie Barber on stand-by. Howard could then be considered for a guard spot, where he's played before.

LT LG C RG RT Dawand Jones Zion Johnson Elgton Jenkins Tytus Howard Spencer Fano (R)

Then, there's the Elgton Jenkins as left tackle option, as well, a role he performed exceedingly well in Green Bay when called upon. While unlikely, this move could become reality if injuries start piling up.

LT LG C RG RT Elgton Jenkins Zion Johnson Luke Wypler Tytus Howard Spencer Fano (R)

Finally, there's the Fano to guard option that a number of analysts warned about before the draft, citing short arms. A few observers also suggested he could end up playing center. Jones would need to defend his left tackle spot succesfully, too. While having Fano end up at guard might seem like a downer, all will be forgiven if he ends up with a trajectory similar to Bitonio, a former college tackle at Nevada who carved himself a Hall of Fame-worthy career on the inside.

LT LG C RG RT Dawand Jones Zion Johnson Elgton Jenkins Spencer Fano (R) Tytus Howard

The main thing is the Browns have options, and a few look solid. But collecting names is just the first phase, and having those guys gel together and function like a unit is harder than it sounds.

For now, though, the list of ingredients seems to be complete.