The Browns Have Upgraded Their Wide Receiver Room For 2026

Coming into the 2026 offseason, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry knew the team needed two major upgrades.

Wide receiver and offensive line.

Before the NFL Draft, Berry strategically rebuilt Cleveland’s offensive line by trading for right tackle Tytus Howard before signing interior offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins in free agency. The offensive line retool was completed by selecting Utah’s Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall.

How Browns upgraded receiver room

But Berry’s approach to overhauling Cleveland’s wide receiver room is the real story of this offseason. Selecting KC Concepcion at No. 24 overall and double-dipping at the position by drafting Denzel Boston at No. 39 overall completely changes how Cleveland’s receiver room should be viewed.

Even though the Browns still aren’t quite sure about who will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1, the passcatchers are much better suited to support whoever starts under center.

Last year, Jerry Jeudy regressed. In 2024, a collection of Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thomson-Robinson and Jameis Winston helped Jeudy put together a career-best season, receiving 1,229 total yards and scoring four touchdowns. 2025 wasn’t as kind to Jeudy, who struggled with drops and caught just 50 passes for 602 yards.

The rest of Cleveland’s wide receiver room didn’t do much to support Jeudy. Rookie undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond showed some flashes, especially with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Cedric Tillman’s third season in the NFL saw him post just 270 yards.

Monken will need to develop Concepcion and Boston

Drafting Concepcion and Boston won’t completely replace Jeudy, Bond and Tillman on the roster. But it’ll certainly increase competition this preseason. Now, it’s up to new Browns head coach Todd Monken to develop both rookie receivers so they can make an impact right away.

“They’re going to have to learn at least a couple of spots,” Monken said about bringing along his two premium rookie receivers. “You want them to be able to play fast and be able to function without having to think.”

I thought KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston both flashed why they were projected first-round picks at Browns minicamp today.



Todd Monken weighed in on developing both of them at once:



“I was awfully pleased with them today and how they functioned… you can see their skillset.” pic.twitter.com/4X8BtQIkDF — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 8, 2026

Rookie minicamp gave Monken a head start on developing Concepcion and Boston.

Concepcion dropped a few passes, but was also able to showcase his explosive burst and ability to field punts. The few drops were overshadowed by a tremendous, jumping catch where the 5-foot-11 receiver levitated in the air to pull down a pass from sixth-round quarterback Taylen Green over a defensive back. Boston showcased his size and big catch radius, which caught Monken’s attention following the second practice on Saturday.

“He does have quick feet getting off the line of scrimmage, you can see that,” Monken said. “He does a really good job getting in and out of breaks for someone with his length… seeing him move around, you can really see his skillset.”

Because of the capital invested into Concepcion and Boston, who both looked the part during Cleveland’s rookie minicamp, the Browns rookie receiving tandem will receive plenty of opportunities. Because of his high price tag salary, Jeudy is going to get another opportunity to bounce back with the Browns, as well.

Jeudy, Concepcion and Boston are a much more intriguing trio than Jeudy, Bond and Tillman would have been. Of course, Cleveland’s rookie wide receivers need to come along. Concepcion had some drop issues in college, and Boston needs to prove that he knows how to use his massive 6-foot-4 frame to catch jump balls and bring physicality to the position group.

But on paper, this room was the benefactor of a major upgrade.