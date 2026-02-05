One Free Agent Move Could Make Cleveland Browns HC Todd Monken's Job Easier

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is entering his first season on the job, and he is going to need as much support as possible in order for the team to succeed.

This means Monken will have to have a strong showing in free agency this spring, and General Manager Andrew Berry will have to negotiate with the right people in order to form the right crew in Cleveland. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes the Browns need to re-sign offensive lineman Joel Bitonio in free agency.

"While it's clear the Browns should make some changes in the offensive trenches, one player the new regime must prioritize retaining is Joel Bitonio," Kay wrote.

"The 34-year-old has been the heart of Cleveland's O-line since the retirement of Joe Thomas in 2017, becoming one of the few pieces the organization could rely on for the past decade-plus. Although the 11-year veteran had his string of seven consecutive Pro Bowl nods snapped in 2025, he is still one of the best guards in the business.

"While Bitonio may be slightly past his prime, he still earned a solid 75.7 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season—the eighth-highest mark at the guard position. There's still plenty of tread left on his tires, making him one of the few veterans this rebuilding organization should consider retaining for 2026 and beyond."

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Joel Bitonio Could Help Todd Monken's Offense

Bitonio has spent his entire career with the Browns, and there's a chance that he might move on in free agency. However, he has experience with Monken, who was the team's offensive coordinator back in 2019 under former head coach Freddy Kitchens.

The relationship that formed between Bitonio and Monken seven years ago might come into play when the veteran figures out how to navigate free agency. Bitonio doesn't know a team other than the Browns, so he might be intrigued by the idea of starting fresh elsewhere. However, Cleveland has been his home for over a decade. And the return of a former coach could be the factor that keeps him in the one NFL home he's ever known.

In 12 NFL seasons with the Browns, Bitonio has played in all but 19 games for the franchise, making 178 regular-season appearances and two in the playoffs.

The Browns and the other 31 teams in the NFL will have a shot to sign free agents when the new league year begins next month.