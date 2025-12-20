Cleveland Browns injury update is bad news for Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns won't have one of their best players on offense for the rest of the season.

The team announced that offensive tackle Jack Conklin will be placed on injured reserve, thus keeping him out for the final three games of the Browns season.

We've signed S Christopher Edmonds to the active roster and placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve.



We've also elevated DT Keith Cooper Jr. and DT Maurice Hurst II from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2025

Conklin out for season

In a corresponding move, the team has signed defensive back Christopher Edmonds to the active roster. The team is also elevating defensive tackles Keith Cooper Jr. and Maurice Hurst II from the practice squad, giving them a chance to play in Week 16 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

As for Conklin, he has been out since Nov. 30 as he has been in concussion protocol. He has only played in eight games so far this season for the Browns and the team has definitely missed his presence in the lineup.

“As you know, with the concussion protocol, it’s very black and white. So just we’re going to follow the rules and make sure that we do that always with concussions," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week.

Conklin's absence throughout the season has forced the Browns to dig into their depth chart, but that means having to prepare for anything and everything. That should keep them ready for the final three games of the season.

“Just the guys who are available, come Sunday, we go to battle with them, and we work really hard during the week to make sure we have contingency plans and guys are ready to go, backups stay ready, and that’s what we do," Stefanski said.

Even though the Browns may not have their top lineup in the trenches, they trust the people that put on Cleveland jerseys each and every week in hopes of winning a football game.

"The guys that are in there, we trust them. We’re focused on the game that’s in front of us. We’re worried about getting production in the next ballgame, not so worried about ‘evaluation.’ We’re just trying to make sure that we give our guys a chance in every one of these ball games," Stefanski said.

This is a blow to the Browns, but it is far from the first and won't be the last. They are ready for what is being thrown at them.

Kickoff between the Bills and Browns is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET inside Huntington Bank Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.