Kevin Stefanski Finally Opens Up About Coaching Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

Kevin Stefanki’s departure from the Cleveland Browns was anything but pretty. Fans expressed plenty of displeasure with his lack of success with the organization over the past two seasons, and of course, Cleveland’s quarterback situation.

It didn’t take long for Stefanski to find a new home in the league though. The two-time Coach of the Year winner signed with the Atlanta Falcons just a few weeks after his release.

Stefanski has been beginning to open up about his time in Cleveland, and on the Dan Patrick Show he talked about what it was like to try and develop two rookie quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel at the same time.

“Those two young players, I loved those guys. I loved coaching them. I loved their development. As a coach, why we do this is you take a player and you try to get a little more out of them. You try to develop them. I want to get this guy better at that,” Stefanski said. “Both those guys you can point to their rookie seasons and say man they got better in these areas. Ultimately, we want to continue to improve those guys and both of them will. I think very highly of those two young men.”

Stefanski also made sure to clear the air about his feelings towards the organization, saying there was no feeling of resentment after leaving the Browns.

“First of all I want to tell you I have zero ill will towards anyone in that building. Dee and Jimmy Haslam treated me unbelievably and treated my family unbelievably,” Stefanski said. “I have no ill will towards all those types of things.”

Inside Cleveland's decision to draft two rookie QBs

It was always considered an interesting choice for Cleveland to decide to draft two quarterbacks just a few rounds apart in a year where the quarterback position was going to be a focus.

The Browns began the year with Gabriel. Gabriel proved to be a more timid passer, often settling for checkdowns, but not turning the ball over often.

When an injury forced Gabriel to miss time, Sanders took over. He showed off a big arm and some mobility, but had plenty of turnovers in the process. His play was enough to earn the starting job for the rest of the year, and earn a Pro Browl nod along the way.

Either way, it was a difficult process for both quarterbacks and the Browns offense. Fans wanted to see each quarterback, and time was limited to see either have true development on the field.

Stefanski briefly went into what it was like as the head coach, and the decisions that had to be made during the offseason and practices.

Now time will tell what development really looks like for Sanders and Gabriel, and which quarterback can see more consistent playing time in 2026. It won’t be Stefanski’s job anymore, with Todd Monken being the guy who has to get the most out of both quarterbacks for the future.