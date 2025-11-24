Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar speaks on time in hospital following transplant

Its been a tough few weeks for the former Cleveland Browns quarterback.

But just a week removed from a liver transplant, Bernie Kosar has been released from the hospital.

On Monday, Nov. 24, Kosar announced on social media that he would be discharged from the hospital later that day. He spent more than a year on a waiting list with the hopes of receiving a liver transplant, before the 61-year-old received one early last week.

His post on social media also congratulated the Browns on the win the team secured over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 24-10. He then thanked everyone for the love, prayers and support he had been receiving while in the hospital.

Starting the day with Browns pride, gratitude, and a big congratulations to Coach Kevin, the entire team, and @ShedeurSanders on winning his 1st career pro start! 🙌🏼



Blessed to be getting discharged today, and appreciative of all the support… pic.twitter.com/reKRjjKPte — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 24, 2025

"Blessed to be getting discharged today, and appreciative of all the support that’s carried me to this point," Kosar's post wrote. "Just in time for my birthday tmrw (tomorrow)!"

Originally, he was not supposed to be discharged until next month. At his press conference from University Hospitals on Monday, he said that his five-hour surgery went well enough to have his breathing tube removed quickly afterward.

He will turn 62 on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

"I’m walking out of here overwhelmed with gratitude," Kosar continued on social media. "The love, prayers, and support have carried me to this moment. Thank you to everyone who’s given, checked in, or simply believed. U Matter — and now the real work begins."

His donor was identified as 21-year-old Browns fan Bryce Dunlap who unfortunately passed away due to a medical emergency.

"That's probably the biggest struggle of it right now. We're still doing this with heavy hearts with what happened with Bryce Dunlap and his family," Kosar told ESPN. "I can't tell ya how much my thoughts and prayers are with you. I can't thank you enough. I'm not taking this gift for granted."

While being unable to go too deep into detail, Kosar did mention Dunlap and his family's sacrifice during his press conference at UH.

"Rest assured this is something that will never be forgotten," he said.

I want to acknowledge my donor, Bryce, and his family. I’m thankful for the chance to recover. Please consider donating to his family. Thank you and 🙌🏻 Matter. https://t.co/Eem1iBH3K3 pic.twitter.com/0SKC0C2AR0 — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 23, 2025

Kosar played for the Browns for nine seasons from 1985 to 1993 after being selected No. 1 in the 1985 Supplemental Draft. Throughout his time with the Browns, he tossed for 21,904 yards and 116 touchdowns on a 58.8% completion rate. While on the field, he led the Browns to three AFC Championship Games in 1986, 1987 and 1989,

He was also selected to one Pro Bowl, occurring in 1987 at the age of 24.

After his time with the Browns, he played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, his road to recovery begins after being released from the hospital.

'I want to think about things that are helpful," Kosar said. "It sounds like I’m getting on a soapbox here, but I visualize good health. It’s not so much that I’m trying to sell it to myself, or that I’m in denial, as it is choosing to be positive.

"Because everybody’s got something."