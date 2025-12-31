Cleveland Browns next head coach might already be with the team

The Cleveland Browns are going to be facing one of the most important offseasons in a long time as they face a difficult decision on the head coaching job.

All signs are pointing to current head coach Kevin Stefanski parting ways, leaving a vacancy for a team trying to turn the corner. It’ll be a difficult process to fill the spot, but the perfect candidate may already be on the roster.

Ever since defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz joined in 2023, the Browns have bolstered one of the league’s best defensive units. Now Schwartz has expressed interest in taking over a head coaching role once again if the opportunity was there.

“I’d certainly consider it,” Schwartz said. “I think in any business you aspire to the top. And I’m no different than other people in that way.”

This season alone, the Browns have had the league’s second best defense in terms of yardage (278.2) and have two players poised to bring home major accolades.

Schwartz’s system has gotten Myles Garrett 22 sacks so far this season, just half a sack shy of the NFL record with one game left. He’ll likely be bringing home the Defensive Player of the Year award, while rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been leading all rookies in tackles, and will likely be the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Browns also rank inside the top 10 in both rushing and passing yards allowed, are third in the league in total sacks and have been responsible for the fourth fewest penalties on defense.

The only stats where the Browns defense is lacking is total points given up, where they are towards the middle of the league. A major reason for that issue though has been the offense often putting Cleveland in difficult positions, where they haven’t been able to escape without surrendering points.

The Browns stayed competitive in games throughout the season, even when the offense was incapable of scoring. That’s a testament to what Schwartz had been able to do here.

If all that doesn’t warrant giving Schwartz at least an interview for the position, the organization has failed him.

The last time Schwartz was a head coach, it didn’t go great. In five years with the Detroit Lions, he managed to bring the team to the playoffs just once. Every other season the team finished below .500, before Schwartz was fired.

Granted, the Lions have been one of the few teams that can rival the Browns in dysfunction over the past few decades, meaning the lack of success can’t all be pinned on Schwartz.

Since then, Schwartz has consistently showcased greatness as a coordinator. He helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl 52, and won the Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2023 with the Browns.

If the Browns did lose Stefanski, it’s very likely Schwartz either becomes the head coach, or leaves the organization. As part of Stefanski’s staff, it seems unlikely Schwartz sticks around with a new head coach as every team will seemingly be interested in adding Schwartz as a coordinator, or giving him a head coaching chance.

Some other candidates the Browns may consider for the job are offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and UNC head coach Bill Belichick.

The Browns need to make sure they do their research very carefully before selecting the next head coach, but Schwartz certainly seems like a candidate that should receive some serious consideration.