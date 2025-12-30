Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns could mutually split after Week 18

The Cleveland Browns are winding towards the finish of another wasted season.



After last year’s 3-14 debacle, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam refused to assign a number of wins to make this season successful. However, he said the team would “know what better looks like.”

Well, the Browns have not been much better. Ahead of Week 18’s clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland finds themselves in a familiar place – in the basement of the AFC North with a 4-12 record.

On Monday, Kevin Stefanski was asked if he wanted to continue as the head coach in Cleveland.

"My sole focus is on this game against Cincinnati, but I will tell you that I'm privileged to have this job,” Stefanski said.

This quote felt like an awkward moment in the press conference the day after beating the arch-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski’s young players have continued to fight for him in these last few games of another lost season.

Why didn’t the sixth-year head coach just answer the question? Do you want to stay the head coach of the Browns? It’s a pretty straightforward question.

What’s wrong with saying, “Yes, we just beat the Steelers and have a lot of promising young players. Of course I’m privileged to be here.”

Stefanski also shut down a question about conversations with ownership surrounding his future in Cleveland.

“I never get into those type of discussions,” Stefanski said. “All I care about is finding a way to go 1-0 this week.”

Haslam reportedly has not made any decision on Stefanski’s future. But read between the lines. Nationally, reporters are inflating Stefanski’s stock as a Coach of the Year winner in 2020 and 2023, noting that he’d be a prime candidate for other jobs if the Browns decide to let him go.

But at this stage, a mutual split feels likely.

Stefanski seems uninterested despite signing a contract extension to remain with the Browns 19 months ago. Still just 43, Stefanski could opt to sit out a season and land in a better position similar to what Mike Vrabel did after his release from the Tennessee Titans.

It’s been a tumultuous six years for Stefanski, who sounds ready for a fresh start. His arrival was met with a global pandemic. Then, he had to sort through high-profile drama between Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield. The team pulled off one of the most controversial and biggest failures in NFL history when they moved on from Mayfield for Deshaun Watson.

When that became an obvious backfire, Stefanski opted for veteran Joe Flacco and rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders, who he preferred to red-shirt.

But Flacco was benched and traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, which Stefanski admitted took him by surprise. Perhaps he’d like an opportunity to coach in a destination without as much meddling – where he can have a say on personnel decisions for his roster.

After embarrassing losses against the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, it became abundantly clear that the Browns were going to let Stefanski play out the string.

Perhaps Haslam, who has worked collaboratively with Stefanski’s super agent Jimmy Sexton in the past, has already explored a mutual split with the longest-tenured football coach of his ownership.