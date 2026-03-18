Cleveland Browns Reach Free Agency Agreement With Special Teams Safety

The Cleveland Browns aren’t done.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry got a head start on this offseason by trading for right tackle Tytus Howard before adding fellow offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins in free agency. Berry also added former All Pro linebacker Quincy Williams and tight end Jack Stoll as free agents.

Internally, the Browns brought back depth cornerbacks Tre Avery and D’Angelo Ross in free agency. But now, they’ve added an external piece to their secondary.

According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have signed former Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions safety Daniel Thomas in free agency.

#Browns have agreed to terms with former #Lions and #Jaguars (S and Special Teamer) Daniel Thomas, source tells clevelanddotcom. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 18, 2026

Who is new Browns safety Daniel Thomas?

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas was a fifth-round pick to the Jaguars after three seasons of college football at Auburn. During his rookie season with Jacksonville, Thomas made an instant impact on special teams, returning a blocked punt for a touchdown. He intercepted Ben Roethlisberger during his rookie campaign and served as a rotational defensive back and key special teamer.

In 2025, Thomas was released from the Jaguars during the team’s final roster cuts. The next day, he signed a contract with the Lions.

During Week 3’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Thomas suffered a forearm injury that required surgery. He was activated seven weeks later.

How does Thomas impact the Browns?

Thomas brings six years of professional experience to the Browns. He’s appeared in 83 games, even though he only has six career starts.

The Browns have their starting safeties in Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, who was given a second-round tender before free agency heated up. Adding Thomas to the mix gives new Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg some much-needed depth at the safety position.

After the Browns hired away the former Atlanta Falcons defensive passing game coordinator, it was assumed that he’ll keep most of Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme intact. However, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has said that Rutenberg has a PhD-level understanding of defensive backfields. Perhaps the Browns will let the first-time defensive coordinator work in some of his own wrinkles, which is how Thomas might find a role on the Browns in 2026.

Arguably more important than depth and special teams contributions is the fact that Thomas is versatile enough to make contributions as a nickel back, which is quietly a big hole on Cleveland’s top-ranked defense.

The exact terms of the signing were not officially released.