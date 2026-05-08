What’s Next for Browns Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah After PUP List Designation

The Cleveland Browns just posted an update on linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and unfortunately, the news isn’t great.

Owusu-Koramoah hasn’t played in an NFL game since a Week 8 clash against the Ravens in 2024, when he suffered a serious neck injury that wiped out the remainder of that season and the next one.

Now, the 2026 regular season will be lost, too, as the Browns have informed that Owusu-Koramoah has been put on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list for a second consecutive year.

We've placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on reserve/PUP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2026

What does landing on the Reserve/PUP list mean for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah?

The former Pro Bowler hasn’t officially retired from the NFL, and had been working diligently to come back. He’s been at team headquarters in Berea constantly, and in communication with the linebacker room. Owusu-Koramoah also served as the Dawg Pound Captain for a Week 14 tilt against the Titans in 2025.

When Browns Insider Mary Kay Cabot reported last February that an eventual return would be doubtful due to the neck injury, Owusu-Koramoah seemed to push back by writing on an Instagram story, “Someone catch me up on the news?”

Then in April, the former Notre Dame standout told the Browns’ website that "For my recovery, I have been resting and going through different treatments, whether it's soft tissue work, needling or other forms of therapy. But most importantly, I've been in deep conversation with specialists and physicians trying to understand the true risks of returning. It's not just whether I can play again; it's about understanding the cost of continuing and making a decision with one-hundred percent certainty."

However, his most recent Instagram story strikes a different tone, as he shares “Never chase what God is removing from your life. Trust the exit.”

With the Browns announcing a second straight lost campaign, the signs are likely pointing towards Owusu-Koramoah’s career effectively over, and his recent post seems to confirm he’s coming to terms with his “exit” from the game.

To be fair, optimism didn’t seem plentiful within the team lately, with general manager Andrew Berry stating at the NFL Scouting Combine in February that: “I’d say this: We are dealing with Jeremiah from month to month. I’m not necessarily overly optimistic, but there isn’t a hard deadline where we have to make some type of binding decision.”

The fact that there isn’t a “hard deadline” for the team to make a decision on the former second-rounder from the 2021 NFL Draft might be the only reason why the club’s announcement is a move to the Reserve/PUP list, and not an official retirement.

Either way, after two and a half seasons removed from any game action while still dealing with recovery and treatment, it’s hard to envision Owusu-Koramoah making a comeback in time for the 2027 campaign, when he’ll be 27 years-old.

For his career, Owusu-Koramoah started 41 of 49 games played, recording 308 stops, 40 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, three interceptions and six forced fumbles. Owusu-Koramoah also became a Game Day must-follow, showcasing some of the most striking outfits while paying homage to his Ghanaian descent during team arrivals.

Off the field, Owusu-Koramoah has enrolled into the Harvard Kennedy School to pursue a master's degree in public policy. He's expected to begin classes in the fall of 2026.