The Cleveland Browns fired Kevin Stefanski a week ago and in a shocking twist, John Harbaugh emerged as a top potential replacement.

Every team with an opening is reportedly interested in Harbaugh, which obviously includes the Browns.

That is why some fans may have gotten worried Monday when the Atlanta Falcons shared the news they had interviewed Harbaugh on Monday afternoon.

We have interviewed John Harbaugh for our head coach opening https://t.co/HrWCGLH2Au pic.twitter.com/hcX15yFhGh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 12, 2026

This was a strong Monday news dump and came as a surprise considering the reports that Harbaugh is in no rush to find his next job.

SI's NFL insider, Albert Breer, was quick to offer clarification on Harbaugh's job search.

Some clarity: ex-Ravens coach John Harbaugh did preliminary calls with the Browns, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, Giants, Raiders and Titans, per sources. Those were to get teams' pitches, and work on figuring out who to interview with.



He hasn't met with any team in-person yet. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 12, 2026

According to Breer, Harbaugh has not met in person with any of the teams yet.

The Browns have been in contact with Harbaugh

However, he has had calls with the Browns, Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans. Breer explains how the head coach is having these calls before even committing to any interviews.

It appears that either someone in Atlanta got too excited.

The good news for Browns fans is that the team is among those calling Harbaugh and showing interest. They have reportedly at least made a pitch to him and that is a great first step. It may seem like an obvious move, but the amount of dysfunction surrounding the organization since 1999 means anything is possible.

Let's say Harbaugh did in fact have a real interview with the Falcons today, contrary to Breer's reporting. That still would not change much. Harbaugh is 63 years old and is going to take his best option. That could even be with a team that made the postseason. The Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills could all potentially look to change things up at head coach. No one is safe in the modern NFL where winning a Super Bowl is the ultimate goal.

Landing Harbaugh would be the ultimate coup for the Browns. There is also a scenario in which Harbaugh joins the Browns and Stefanski signs as the new head coach of the Ravens. Again, anything is possible in the modern NFL.

Harbaugh is going to be the first domino to fall in the coaching carousel. Every team with an opening may wait to make a move until they are sure he has no interest in them. Until then, Browns fans can hope Harbaugh wants to return to his Ohio roots and turn the embattled Browns around.