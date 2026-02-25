Two NFL Head Coaches Offer High Praise for Browns’ New DC Mike Rutenberg

Perhaps the most overrated aspect of the NFL Scouting Combine -- one that has nothing to do with the prospects being evaluated -- is the chance to listen to general managers and head coaches speak on how the offseason is shaping up for each team.

So when two separate head coaches from other franchises are offering up glowing reviews of one of your recent hires like it just happened with new Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, it naturally catches your attention.

As the Browns usher in a new era under a new head coach, new offensive coordinator, new defensive coordinator and new general manager, Rutenberg’s name stood out as he received plenty of praise from Cleveland’s former head coach Kevin Stefanski, now in charge of the Atlanta Falcons, and from the Tennessee Titans new head coach Robert Saleh.

What did Kevin Stefanski have to say about Mike Rutenberg?

Stefanski took over the head coach job for Atlanta after spending the last six years as the top guy in Cleveland. Rutenberg comes from Atlanta, where he spent last season as the Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator.

Although they only overlapped in Atlanta for a few weeks, Stefanski had only positive things to say about Rutenberg, a coach he wanted to keep as part of his staff before he was hired away by the Browns.

“He’s a great, great human being. I’m excited for him, Obviously, he’s more than deserving for this opportunity. Very, very intelligent. Great energy. He’ll do a great job motivating the players. Excellent when it comes to scheme. So, very very happy for him.”

Interestingly enough, the Browns are set to face the Falcons during the 2026 season in what should become a truly attractive contest, if only because of prior connections.

What did Robert Saleh have to say about Mike Rutenberg?

The recently appointed head coach of the Titans, Saleh, also had tremendous praise for Rutenberg. In his case, the connection is stronger and older.

Saleh started off by revealing that he would have chosen Rutenberg as his defensive coordinator in Tennessee, had Gus Bradley not been hired for that role.

“You know, if Gus wasn’t our coordinator, he was going to be our coordinator here. Outstanding human, outstanding individual. He’s gonna bring so much juice and energy. He is as authentic as authentic gets. He’s elite with regards to the pass game, from a defensive standpoint. He’s walking into a situation where he’s already got an elite staff in place, guys like [Jason] Tarver and their DB room and their DLine room, they’re outstanding. I think he’s gonna be a fantastic addition. Really proud of him, really excited for his opportunity.”

Rutenberg worked alongside Saleh on the Jacksonville Jaguars staff, as an assistant defensive backs coach and defensive assistant while Saleh coached linebackers from 2014 to 2016. Once Saleh took the defensive coordinator job for the San Francisco 49ers, he took Rutenberg with him as a passing game specialist for the 2020 season. As the New York Jets head coach, Saleh hired Rutenberg as linebackers coach for his three seasons there, from 2021 to 2024.

Saleh is widely considered Rutenberg’s mentor in league circles.

What does this high praise mean for the Browns’ defense?

First of all, it’s always good to know that other people are willing to speak up for the guy you just hired to take over any one of your units. For Cleveland, this becomes particularly important, as Rutenberg is succeeding Jim Schwartz, a coordinator that Cleveland originally wanted to keep on staff, but who ultimately resigned after being passed over for the head coach gig.

Secondly, it confirms that, while Rutenberg possesses zero previous experience as an NFL defensive coordinator, he wasn’t just plucked out of nowhere to take the reins of the Browns best unit. Sure, there will be some ups and downs as Rutenberg grows into the role, but as Saleh correctly pointed out, he’s surrounded by good coaches on his staff.

There’s no doubt that Rutenberg will face some scrutiny early on as the successor of a fan favorite in Cleveland, especially if the Browns’ defense doesn’t look elite for the first few games. Sure, keeping Schwartz onboard sounded like a terrific plan on paper, but the Rutenberg route doesn’t sound bad from what Stefanski and Saleh can see.

