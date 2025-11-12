Cleveland Browns ticket prices continue to drop due to poor record
The Cleveland Browns are making a strong push towards the deep end of the NFL Standings by putting some of the worst offensive football on display week after week.
The secondary ticket market has certainly taken notice of the product that’s being offered.
Prices published on several ticket exchange websites have plummeted to single digits for the Browns' next home game, a showdown against their division rivals Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.
For example, ViaGoGo has tickets going for as low as $5 bucks for sections 501, 502, 503, 514, 515 and 516, while VividSeats is showing prices of $6 for sections 501, 503, 514, 515 and 516. Gametime has $9 tickets for sections 501 and 516. Ticketmaster’s prices start at $12 in sections 542 and 543, while SeatGeek is showing prices from $14 for sections 502, 514 and 540 at the time of writing.
In comparison, the cheapest tickets for the Broncos at Chiefs tilt -- same date and time as the Browns game -- will set you back approximately $285, roughly the same amount as the cheapest ticket to the Cowboys at Raiders matchup on Monday night.
While it’s hard to determine if the current state of the secondary market for Browns tickets is at a record low, there’s no denying that the team has done very little to endear itself to its fans in the last couple of seasons. After the team made the playoffs in 2023, they took a nosedive in 2024, finishing the season 3-14, last place in the AFC North.
Things are certainly shaping up in a similar fashion for 2025 after a disastrous 2-7 start to a season where head coach Kevin Stefanski has been adamant on sticking with third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starter despite some of the worst quarterbacking witnessed ever on an NFL football field.
Calls for rookie fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders by fans and media alike have been ignored, while the special teams unit suffered a colossal collapse of its own during the team’s last outing, a 27-20 defeat against a previous one-win Jets team that barely managed 54 passing yards all game long.
The plummeting prices for Browns games also come at a curious moment for the franchise, barely a couple of weeks after the club sent out surveys to fans asking their opinions on the possibility of Personal Seat Licenses being offered with potential price tags of $250 to $1,500 per seat for their proposed $2.4 billion indoor stadium in Brook Park, where they hope to relocate by 2029.