Browns GM Andrew Berry shares vague response on committing to Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have certainly stayed busy the day after their regular season ended by dropping massive news about firing head coach Kevin Stefanski.

It has begun a tsunami of doubt about the organization going into 2026 and beyond, including what they will do at quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders as one of the options. Browns general manager Andrew Berry responded to a question about Sanders' future and what it looks like with the Browns.

"I think we saw a lot of progress, mentally & physically. He's still very much a work in progress, like most young QBs ... we're gonna do our work on the QB position. I can't sit and tell you today if the answer is internal or external."

Browns up in the air on committing to Sanders

Berry added that the new head coach will have a significant say in evaluating the quarterback position and deciding what to do with it. That could mean the Browns might be looking at an offense-minded coach to take the head coaching job.

Sanders started seven games as the quarterback for the Browns, going 3-4 in that span. He completed just 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions, adding a rushing score to the season.

The Browns stated before the end of the season that Deshaun Watson would return for the 2026 season after missing the whole year with an Achilles injury. As of right now, it would be a three-man battle for the starting job between Watson, Sanders, and rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.

There is always the option that the Browns could look elsewhere to find their next starting quarterback. The early speculation is that the Browns are an ideal landing spot for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

It would be unlikely right now that the Browns use the NFL Draft to find a quarterback, as they have two first-round picks they can use and would prefer to use them on other positions of need. That would depend on who the new head coach would be.

The Browns have some big decisions to make, but it all starts with finding the right head coach to take over a franchise that has won only eight games over the last two years with three different starting quarterbacks in 2025. Once they can find the right man for the job, then they can turn their attention to deciding whether Sanders, Watson, Gabriel, or someone else can be the franchise quarterback for at least the 2026 season.