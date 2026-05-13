Browns Rookie Could Climb Depth Chart Faster Than You Think

One exciting aspect of the 2026 Browns season is the number of rookies who are set to take the field.

While some, like left tackle Spencer Fano and wide receiver KC Concepcion, are expected to be starters from Day 1, there are others who might work their way up the depth chart as the season progresses.

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could very well make strides this summer and elevate his position on the roster.

Why McNeil-Warren could climb up the depth chart fast

The Browns selected McNeil-Warren with the 58th pick in the second round of the draft. The Toledo star likely could have been drafted much earlier, possibly even in the first round, but positional value pushed him down a bit.

Now that McNeil-Warren is in Cleveland, there's a good chance he could find himself moving up the depth chart as soon as training camp begins. Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are currently ahead of him on the depth chart, but Delpit may end up being the only one truly above him by the time the Browns kick off their season opener.

McNeil-Warren is in a good position because even if he doesn't start, he could still see plenty of action when the Browns showcase their three-safety formations, and he might even get a chance to play as the slot cornerback.

With all the opportunities that McNeil-Warren will have, he will be able to showcase his skills, which could allow him to climb up the depth chart over the next four months.

The Browns participated in rookie minicamp from May 8 to 10, marking the first opportunity for head coach Todd Monken to assess the newcomers in action. He had many positive remarks about McNeil-Warren during this time.

"What you guys see, which is long, fast, anticipating, being physical, got unbelievable range again," Monken said last week. "He's another one of those guys who has a smile on his face every day, loves football. It's what we saw when we met with him at the Combine, when he came here. Like I think the sky's the limit. He wants to be an elite football player, and he goes about it the right way every day."

It will be interesting to watch McNeil-Warren during the preseason and see how much he can climb up the depth chart, potentially becoming the No. 2 safety by the start of the regular season.

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