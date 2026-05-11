First Impressions on All 10 of Browns Draft Picks After Rookie Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns received their first look at all 10 players in their 2026 rookie draft class along with plenty of undrafted free agents and tryout players during rookie minicamp.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken explained on Friday that the team has been able to meet virtually with their rookie class to begin installing some things, but this weekend was the first real look at them on the grass together for the first time in Berea.

Let’s take a look at some first impressions for the entire class.

LT Spencer Fano

In shorts and t-shirts, the 6-foot-5 No. 9 overall pick looked trim and in shape, ready to assume Cleveland’s left tackle spot.

Over the first two days of practice, the Browns kept Fano at left tackle with the first team offense. He received a few reps against his brother and former Utah teammate, Logan Fano, who is a defensive end that signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Browns. It’s fair to say that the top 10 pick won those reps and looked the part throughout his first two practices with the team.

WR KC Concepcion

All eyes were on Concepcion, who had some drop issues during his college football career.

Over the two practices, Concepcion only dropped a few balls. It feels like his drops come as a result of trying to make a play happen with his legs. They aren’t concentration drops. That's a good thing.

The 5-foot-11 receiver had a tremendous catch, hovering over a defensive back to haul down a high throw from sixth-round quarterback Taylen Green.

Concepcion also participated in return drills. Monken also began installing some motion in the backfield, with Concepcion shifting around Green in the backfield before the snap. The Browns put plenty on Concepcion’s plate. Don't be surprised if he has a big role as a rookie.

WR Denzel Boston

Noticeably the biggest wide receiver the Browns have had in quite some time, Monken applauded Boston’s big catch radius after practice on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 receiver separated well and caught almost everything that came his way.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Another big prospect, McNeil-Warren’s fluidity and versatility was tested during the first two days of rookie minicamp. He played in multiple phases of the defense, but certainly flashed when playing strong safety, stuffing a few running backs closer to the line of scrimmage.

After Saturday’s practice, McNeil-Warren explained that he’s studied Browns safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman since their college days, and the top-selected player from the Mid-American Conference is looking forward to making an immediate impact with that safety tandem.

New Browns S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren said he has studied Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman since their college football days: pic.twitter.com/KZLAwq8eil — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 9, 2026

OT Austin Barber

“Tackles are tackles.”

That’s what Browns general manager Andrew Berry said before the draft when asked about the potential of playing a college right tackle at left tackle. The opposite took place at rookie minicamp, as Barber, who was a left tackle with the Florida Gators, suited up at right tackle.

While Barber probably won’t start as a rookie, his role is all about versatility. Monken hinted at a swing tackle role for the big tackle out of Florida.

C Parker Brailsford

Cleveland’s fifth-round selection commanded pretty much all of the first-team reps at center and will compete for the starting center job once the veterans arrive.

Brailsford had one ill-advised snap that caused Green to fumble the football during an install period, but other than that, seemed to fit the part. An undersized center, Brailsford was noticeably smaller, especially compared to Fano and Barber. He might need to add a few pounds to his anchor, but should have an opportunity to start this season, regardless of that.

LB Justin Jefferson

The loudest player on the field, Monken commended Jefferson as his love for the game of football was apparent over the first two practices.

He also participated in special team drills, where he’ll have the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

TE Joe Royer

Cleveland Browns tight end Joe Royer looks to make a catch during the first day of rookie minicamp May 8, 2026, at Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another player with plenty on his plate, the Browns had Royer catching passes and working as a blocker. He showcased a savviness to get open, which was beneficial to Cleveland's offense during the first two days of practice.

After Saturday’s practice, Royer explained that his in-line blocking could be viewed as an underrated part of his game. But the 6-foot-5 tight end looked the part as a serviceable pass catcher, also.

QB Taylen Green

Green looked exactly as advertised. He’s tall, athletic and has a big arm that certainly needs development.

A few errant passes shouldn’t underscore Green’s first two practices in Berea, where he was able to distribute the football to Concepcion, Boston, Royer and others.

After practice on Friday, Monken noted that Green’s eyes weren’t always in the right place. The first-year head coach also mentioned that Green won’t get much of an opportunity to compete once the veterans arrive, as those snaps will go to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

TE Carsen Ryan

The former BYU tight end admitted he felt overlooked before the Browns selected him in the seventh round. He certainly wasn’t overlooked on Friday or Saturday, as he received plenty of opportunities to contribute as a blocker and caught plenty of passes as well.