David Njoku hopes to stay with Browns, admits future is out of his hands

David Njoku's entire career has been spent playing for the Cleveland Browns.

118 games, 384 catches, 4,062 yards, 34 touchdowns and an average of 10.6 yards per reception. Those numbers have all come as a member of the Browns, the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The front office took a chance on a tight end with hopes that he could be a pivotal member of the offense for years to come.

And that he was.

However, following Sunday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 season finale, Njoku spoke to the media and said that he was uncertain whether or not he would be a member of the team next year.

“I do (want to return to Cleveland), but it’s not up to me," the 29-year-old said.

His 2025 contract was just north of $11 million, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league, coming in the Top 5. With it being a contract year, he needed to go out there and perform at a high level to earn a deal at that level, if not more.

Unfortunately, through injuries and quarterback changes, he only hauled in 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns. His total yardage is the third-lowest in his career and the lowest since 2020.

That type of performance all season long isn't going to be enough for many teams in the league to consider paying him over $10 million, especially as he approaches the age of 30. At that point, most tight ends' production starts to take a dip in the pass-catching game.

The good thing for Njoku is that he actually began to block at a better rate, something that was a direct result of the coaching from Kevin Stefanski. He went from a pass catcher only to a multi-tooled tight end that can now do whatever is asked of him.

"He thinks I didn’t like him when I first got here, which is not true. I just told him the truth and he didn’t like that," Stefanski said recently. "But to watch him mature and become a leader, the energy he brings in the building, the unbelievable plays that he’s made over the years…I think the world of the person."

Njoku's time in Cleveland has been spectacular. From his play on the field evolving over time to his persona growing in the locker room, he's left a lasting impact on The Land.

His departure from the Browns may be a result of a lack of money on the front office's end, and less on their belief in his talents. If they had unlimited funds, there would more than likely be zero question on extending him and making sure the former Miami Hurricane stays.

With first-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. breaking out this season as well, catching 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns, there's little room on the roster for Njoku, or someone of his current worth, to serve as a backup.

No matter what happens this offseason, Njoku will go down as one of the best athletes in Browns history, making play after play in some of the craziest moments.