Three Players Cleveland Browns Can't Afford to Take a Step Back in 2026

The Cleveland Browns are looking forward rather than behind after a subpar 2025 campaign that saw them go 5-12.

While a lot of players and position groups are expected to take steps forward in 2026, there are a handful of players who simply cannot afford to regress in 2026.

HAROLD FANNIN JR.

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The standout tight end had a miraculous rookie season. He racked up 72 catches for 731 yards, scoring six touchdowns. Those 72 receptions set a rookie franchise record and rank 6th all-time for NFL rookie tight ends. Fannin Jr. also had seven carries on the season for 13 yards, scoring one rushing touchdown.

Now, David Njoku is gone, leaving Fannin Jr. as the primary tight end. He was the primary tight end most of last season, despite Njoku being on the team. This was largely due to Njoku battling injury, but it was also due to the rapport he and Shedeur Sanders built at the tail end of the season.

The receiving corps was lackluster last year, with Jerry Jeudy not being good and Cedric Tillman battling injury all season. Fannin Jr. was the main target for whoever was under center. If the Browns have any desire to be a competent offense next season, Fannin Jr. needs to stay steady and preferably get even better.

JERRY JEUDY

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jerry Jeudy had a bad 2025. Bad probably does not do it justice. Jeudy had a meager 50 catches on 106 targets, racking up a measly 602 yards and scoring only two touchdowns. That 602 yards is less than half of what he put up in 2024 (1,229), and the 50 receptions are 40 fewer than in 2024 (90). He was targeted less and scored less.

Jerry Jeudy not only needs to get better, but he absolutely cannot take any more steps backward. These kinds of performances are exactly why the Broncos let him go to the Browns in the first place. Jeudy’s 2025 was very similar to his 2023 campaigns, but if he were to go for under 500 yards and less than two touchdowns, he may as well not be on the field.

Fannin Jr. not taking a step back is important, but Jeudy not taking a step back may be more important, both for the eam and the development of Shedeur Sanders. He needs to get back to his reliable, 2024 self. If he goes back to 2021 or 2023 again, the Browns offense will be in trouble.

ANDRE SZMYT

Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates with punter Corey Bojorquez (13) after kicking the game-winning field goal in an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last player the Browns cannot afford to take a step back may come as a bit of a surprise. Instead of looking at someone like Myles Garrett to not take a step back after his record-breaking season, we will go with the one special team player who was reliable all of last season.

Andre Szmyt played an entire 17 games with the Browns last season, making 24-27 field goals (88.9%) and 25-26 extra-point attempts.

The Browns simply struggled to score the ball on offense last year. The one way they were able to compete and put points on the board was through the kicking game. This is exemplified by Szmyt having nearly the same number of extra points as field goals, and both of those numbers being in the mid 20’s. For instance, Cameron Dicker for the Chargers, another offense that had their struggles, attempted 41 field goals and 35 extra points.

Szmyt was the lone shining star on a special teams unit that really struggled all season. There were fumbles and turnovers and poor decision-making all throughout the season by the unit. Szmyt headed the one unit that was reliable and also provided the Browns with a safety net inside enemy territory, helping them get points on the board.

We have all seen it: bad kickers make for bad teams. Szmyt cannot afford to take a step back because the Browns heavily relied on him in 2025 to propel this offense and keep them in games.

The Browns can improve in a lot of categories in 2026 under Todd Monken, but arguably more important is the good players and units staying good and reliable in 2026. Having the bad be good, and the good be bad, does not help a team perform better.

The Browns need to rely on the above players to be foundational pieces, not worry about whether or not they will show up when called upon.