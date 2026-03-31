Five NFL Draft Defensive Prospects That Should Be on Cleveland Browns’ Radar

Most of the conversation around the Cleveland Browns and the 2026 NFL Draft has centered on two offensive positions: wide receiver and offensive line.

No surprise there, as they’re not only the two positions with the most glaring needs on the roster, but also two positions that could line up well for the Browns’ two first-round picks, at 6 and 24, in terms of positional value.

Nonetheless, defense can’t be ignored, even after a solid 2025 that saw the team rank among the league’s best in a few stats. Here are five defensive prospects that should be on the Browns’ radar for the 2026 NFL Draft:

Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State

This pick would actually break all the mock drafts, as everyone has the Browns either taking a wideout or an offensive lineman. However, if you’re going purely by “Best Player available”, it makes sense.

Downs, who met with team officials during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine last month, is a generational talent with a highly developed Football IQ. Having played at nearby Ohio State means most Browns fans are already pretty familiar with his body of work.

Downs is so fast at reading and diagnosing plays, he makes everything look easy. He’s always around the ball and rarely gets caught out of place. As the eraser on the Buckeye’s defense, he did a great job at cleaning other people’s mistakes.

Cleveland doesn’t have an immediate need at the position, with Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman manning the starting positions, but Downs projects as a franchise-changer, one of the very few that may be available this year.

It might be a hard sell given the needs on Cleveland’s roster, but it might be well worth it in the long run.

Keionte Scott, Cornerback, Miami

No team could ever have too many cornerbacks, and after listening to general manager speak on Martin Emerson’s slim chances of making it back to the Browns’ roster, and given where he was heading before his Achilles’ injury, adding one of the draft’s most intriguing cornerbacks is an option.

Scott is being projected as a second- or third-rounder. The former Hurricane has a track and field background and isn’t shy about tackling. One or two years of development could convert Scott into a top-level starter in the league, which could become perfect timing considering Denzel Ward’s age (28) and the fact that Tyson Campbell’s salary jumps to $15 million for 2027.

It’s perfectly possible that Cleveland could be looking for two starters at the corners by this time next year.

Gabe Jacas, Defensive End, Illinois

So far, the only defensive end that has merited a Top-30 visit with the Browns is R Mason Thomas from Oklahoma. However, after the A.J. Epenesa free agency signing fell through, the Browns might be a little more inclined in considering the position for the draft.

Jacas is projected as a second or third-rounder, matching powerful play with a violent attitude. Unlike Thomas, he possesses great size for the position. He’s not super explosive off the ball, but that’s what you usually get after the first round: a good, solid prospect lacking one or two attributes.

The Browns are undeniably looking for an extra man for the pass rush, if not more, and with Epenesa out of the picture, a rookie could step into that role.

Jacob Rodriguez, Linebacker, Texas Tech

Another potential second round find, the Browns could be set for a decade at linebacker if they somehow end up pairing Carson Schwesinger with Rodriguez.

A tackling machine with a high Football IQ, Rodriguez is relentless. He also displays above average athleticism and a wide range.

We still don’t know what to make of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s future, and the Browns didn’t just lose Devin Bush Jr. in free agency. Cleveland also parted ways with Jerome Baker and Mohamoud Diabate, freeing up a ton of snaps to be had on defense.

Caden Curry, Defensive End, Ohio State

Like we stated before, we already know Cleveland is looking to add to their pass-rushing rotation, so why not a local kid from Columbus?

Curry is smallish, but fearless, with a motor that never stops. His lack of prototypical size and measures means he’s had to work on technique on being effective, which is why he’ll come in a bit more polished than similar-rated prospects.

The Buckeyes leader in sacks for 2025 won’t have an easy time competing for a starting position right away, but he’s got room to grow and can contribute right away on sub packages. He’ll probably find his new home in the bottom of the third round or fourth.