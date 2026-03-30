Browns Back Out of Free Agency Contract Signing Due to Physical Concerns

The Cleveland Browns won’t be adding a previously reported free agency addition.

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns had some concerns with Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa’s physical and will not be signing him.

The Browns were going to bring in the veteran pass rusher on a one year deal worth $5 million.

The Browns won’t be signing DE A.J. Epenesa as was initially reported, per source. Team wasn’t comfortable finalizing the deal after his physical. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 30, 2026

Last season with the Buffalo Bills, Epenesa dealt with a few injuries. In December, he was listed with a foot injury. During the NFL Playoffs in January, he was limited in practice with an issue that was described as a “past neck issue,” according to CBS.

It’s unclear whether that neck injury is what caused the Browns to back out of this signing, but the team clearly had some concerns about something that they detected.

Epenesa wasn’t the only defensive end that the Browns were set to sign in free agency. The team brought back Julian Okwara, a former third-round draft pick that showed some flashes with the Browns last season.

What's the plan for the Browns at EDGE?

After defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz resigned when the Browns passed on him for Cleveland’s head coach job, Atlanta Falcons passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg was hired. The idea is that Rutenberg will keep Schwartz’s successful defensive scheme intact while adding some of his own wrinkles.

Under Schwartz, the Browns had a top-ranked defense that was famous for getting after the quarterback. Epenesa would have been a nice complementary piece to help on the other side of Myles Garrett. For now, Alex Wright and Okwara will hold it down. Isaiah McGuire has a much better chance of making the Browns now, but expect general manager Andrew Berry to explore adding a defensive end in free agency.

It’s not off the table that the Browns would draft a defensive player with the No. 6 overall selection. The team has done significant work on Ohio State pass rusher Arvell Reese, who projects to be a hybrid outside linebacker that can get after the quarterback in the NFL.

At some point, the Browns have to start planning on life after Myles Garrett, who had his contract reworked on Wednesday. The restructuring changed Garrett’s roster bonus payout dates, which gives the Browns flexibility to trade him. Berry insists that the team isn’t interested in trading Garrett.

Regardless, he turned 30 in December and the Browns could look to capitalize on his value depending on their evaluation of the current state of their roster and any prospective offers.

Epenesa’s signing falling through isn’t the end of the world, but it does leave the Browns a bit thin at pass rusher. Expect Berry to seriously look at that position group in this year’s draft class.