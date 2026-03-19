Five Sleeper Wide Receivers That Cleveland Browns Can Select in 2026 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns haven’t paid much attention to their wide receiver position group this offseason.

On Wednesday, the Browns signed former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and return specialist Tylan Wallace to a free agent contract.

But they should still be searching for competition. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman wildly underwhelmed for the Browns last season, and Isaiah Bond is continuing to develop.

Let’s take a look at a few wide receivers outside of the obvious – Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and USC’s Makai Lemon.

Denzel Boston, Washington

It feels like the Browns have been looking for a big wide receiver for years.

Boston fits that mold.

At 6-foot-4, Boston would be the biggest receiver on Cleveland’s depth chart. He’s 210 pounds and is athletic enough to develop into a needle-mover in the NFL.

Boston finished his college football career with 62 catches, 881 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season at Washington.

Chris Bell, Louisville

The Browns recently hosted Bell on a top 30 draft visit.

At 6-foot-2, Bell also has nice size. He’s a nice balance of explosive in short-yardage and physical after the catch.

The issue? Bell tore his ACL late in Louisville’s 2025 season. He hasn’t been able to participate in some pre-draft testing and could miss the start of his rookie season.

Due to the injury and so many talented wideouts in this class, Bell currently projects as a second or third round selection.

Germie Bernard, Alabama

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs with the ball after making a catch during the game with Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could the Browns go back to the well on Alabama receivers to try and extract more out of Jeudy?

Bernard is a physical yards after catch receiver that doesn’t have tantalizing downfield speed, but would complement a true No. 1 wide receiver nicely. He has been compared to a poor man’s Deebo Samuel or Jarvis Landry.

Certainly, the Browns would welcome a little bit of physicality as they rebuild their offense.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

During this draft cycle, Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. has received all of the love. He projects to be a late first-round selection.

But his Indiana teammate, Sarratt, was arguably just as talented during their time with the Hoosiers.

Sarratt caught 200 passes during his three seasons at Indiana for just under 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2 receiver has constantly looked like an NFL wide receiver, even before Heisman winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza arrived on campus. Sarratt projects to be a second or third round selection.

Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll University

Montgomery was one of the big stars of the Senior Bowl, an event that the Browns love.

He’ll be a 25-year-old rookie, which typically goes against Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s draft philosophy of selecting younger prospects. But if Montgomery slides far enough down the draft board, maybe the Browns should give the local product a look.

He amassed 176 catches for 2,599 yards and 32 touchdowns during his career at John Carroll, proving to have a knack for the end zone at the Division III level. Someone will give him a chance in the NFL, but his game will need to be developed.