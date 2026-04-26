Drafting Denzel Boston Completely Reshapes the Browns at Wide Receiver

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn’t wait very long to double dip in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In 2025, Berry used two selections on running backs, adding Quinshon Judkins in the second round and Dylan Sampson in the fifth. On Thursday night, the Browns used the No. 24 overall selection on Texas A&M KC Concepcion, a receiver that Berry had targeted early in this process.

But at No. 39 overall, Cleveland’s first pick in Round 2, Berry doubled up, taking Washington’s Denzel Boston.

Concepcion and Boston will overhaul Cleveland’s wide receiver group. The Browns entered Thursday night with Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond as their top three wide receivers. Now, the Browns can roll with a lineup of Concepcion, Boston and Jeudy, giving new head coach Todd Monken a completely different room.

Boston’s selection reshapes everything

The one criticism of Concepcion’s selection is that he had a drop issue in college and he’s another smaller wide receiver at 5-foot-11. Jeudy and Bond are both smaller in stature, and it doesn’t seem like Tillman will ever understand how to use his size.

At 6-foot-4, Monken explained that Boston brings something to Cleveland’s receiving room that they simply didn’t have – size.

Last year, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the Browns in receiving with 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns.

Boston is even a bit taller than Fannin, and obviously has the athletic capabilities as a wide receiver to make explosive plays with the football after the catch. Now, the Browns have two physically imposing pass catchers that will be capable weapons that can catch jump balls in the red zone and on the sideline, also.

“We certainly needed to add size to that room,” Monken said. “We needed to get bigger.”

There’s no doubt that the Browns are bigger. But they’re also proven. Boston had 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season with the Huskies. The 22-year-old was mocked as a first-round selection, and Berry capitalized on value by drafting him at No. 39 overall.

Boston and Concepcion will help Monken’s offense take new life during his first season as a head coach in the NFL. The new receiving trio of Jeudy, Concepcion and Boston will make it hard on whoever is Cleveland’s quarterback to have any excuses, as the Browns have invested premium assets to fixing their offense this offseason.