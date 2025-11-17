Grading Shedeur Sanders' debut with Browns in crushing loss to Ravens
It was the moment every Cleveland Browns fan was waiting for. While it was more unfortunate in the way it happened, rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders finally played on the field.
Starting quarterback and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel got knocked out of the game with a concussion, with Sanders entering the game for most of the second half. Despite completing his first career pass attempt, it was not a smooth ride for Sanders.
He finished the game completing just four of his 16 passes for 47 yards and one interception, while also adding 16 yards on the ground on three carries. He was also sacked twice as the Browns lost a 16-10 lead to the Ravens, ultimately taking the defeat 23-16.
Before that final drive, Sanders only completed two passes, and the offense gained just four yards in five second-half drives. The young quarterback came through in a big way with two big completions on the final drive, including a 25-yard completion to rookie Harold Fannin Jr. and a 10-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy.
Where Sanders struggled in the game was handling the pressure and blitzes the Ravens provided. His two sacks were big losses, with him running multiple yards behind the line as he tried to use his legs. Sanders will have to learn to get the ball out of his hands quickly by either finding the right target or throwing it away.
While the stats may look bad for Sanders, remember that he came in cold in his first career NFL game with no experience beyond the preseason. He also missed some time during the preseason with an injury, so he didn't get much playing time on the field to get used to the speed of the game.
It was a lesson learned the hard way for Sanders, but now that he has at least a half under his belt, he can get back to focusing on preparing to start in Week 12 with Gabriel in concussion protocol, potentially. Practice during the week leading up to the game will be necessary for Sanders to get ready and build that chemistry with his receivers..
Could the start have been better for Sanders?
Yes, any Browns would acknowledge that, but it was just one half of football, so it's hard to critically judge him for coming in cold during the game. Overall, the final grade for Sanders will be a C-, as the Browns were within reach of winning the game but still have a lot to improve upon.