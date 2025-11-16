Shedeur Sanders makes Cleveland Browns debut vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Cleveland Browns are seeing fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders make his debut against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half of their Week 11 game.
Sanders entered at quarterback in the third quarter when it was announced that starter Dillon Gabriel was being evaluated for a concussion. Sanders was taken in the fifth round of the draft despite being considered as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick.
Sanders spoke during training camp about how he responds to the criticism that he faces on a daily basis.
“How do I block out the noise? I would say it’s always been like, I always face adversity since growing up," Sanders said.
"In each level, it’s always been something. So, when you figure out how people come at you and life is a cycle, it keeps repeating over and over and over. Then you understand what game this is or what they’re doing, you know, so I can never feel less than. Nobody could ever make me mentally get out of position in the situation I am. I’m thankful for who I am. I’m thankful for who my dad is. I’m thankful for my family. And, you know, no one can make me feel bad about the blessing that I do have.”
Sheder Sanders enters for Browns against Ravens after Dillon Gabriel suffers injury
Sanders started the season in a crowded quarterback room with Gabriel, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. He struggled to get reps during the preseason, but he has been patiently awaiting his opportunity to make an impact.
It remains to be seen how long Sanders will be in the lineup for Gabriel, but his appearance should definitely give the Browns something to think about, especially if he plays well against the Ravens.
“Yeah, now I’m excited," Sanders said. "I’ll say overall, you know, being able to be healthy to come to practice today and being able to go against an actual defense and get live reps and everything. So, I’m just thankful, I prepare each day as such, and I stay focused throughout everything. So, whenever it is my time to get out there, I’ll be able to be myself.”
Sanders and the Browns have a 16-10 lead against the Ravens midway through the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.