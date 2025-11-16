Browns Digest

Shedeur Sanders makes Cleveland Browns debut vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is getting an opportunity to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns are seeing fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders make his debut against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half of their Week 11 game.

Sanders entered at quarterback in the third quarter when it was announced that starter Dillon Gabriel was being evaluated for a concussion. Sanders was taken in the fifth round of the draft despite being considered as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Sanders spoke during training camp about how he responds to the criticism that he faces on a daily basis.

“How do I block out the noise? I would say it’s always been like, I always face adversity since growing up," Sanders said.

"In each level, it’s always been something. So, when you figure out how people come at you and life is a cycle, it keeps repeating over and over and over. Then you understand what game this is or what they’re doing, you know, so I can never feel less than. Nobody could ever make me mentally get out of position in the situation I am. I’m thankful for who I am. I’m thankful for who my dad is. I’m thankful for my family. And, you know, no one can make me feel bad about the blessing that I do have.”

.Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Sheder Sanders enters for Browns against Ravens after Dillon Gabriel suffers injury

Sanders started the season in a crowded quarterback room with Gabriel, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. He struggled to get reps during the preseason, but he has been patiently awaiting his opportunity to make an impact.

It remains to be seen how long Sanders will be in the lineup for Gabriel, but his appearance should definitely give the Browns something to think about, especially if he plays well against the Ravens.

“Yeah, now I’m excited," Sanders said. "I’ll say overall, you know, being able to be healthy to come to practice today and being able to go against an actual defense and get live reps and everything. So, I’m just thankful, I prepare each day as such, and I stay focused throughout everything. So, whenever it is my time to get out there, I’ll be able to be myself.”

Sanders and the Browns have a 16-10 lead against the Ravens midway through the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management.

Home/News