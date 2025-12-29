The Cleveland Browns have just one more game before the offseason begins early for them as they look to add a final victory to the record against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

With a game featuring two teams out of playoff contention, there are questions about whether the Browns and Bengals will play their starters or protect them from injury. For Cincinnati, they have made it crystal clear whether they will play the starters or the backups.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told the media that the team will be rolling out the starters, including quarterback Joe Burrow, for the season finale against the Browns. Taylor says this will give them the best chance to win and finish the year on a three-game winning streak.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor with the highest praise for Browns DE Myles Garrett.



Taylor called him the best player in the league and is "an absolute nightmare" to face. Taylor acknowledged that Garrett will be chasing the single-season sack record on Week 18. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 29, 2025

Burrow has only played in seven games this season after missing most of the year with a toe injury. He has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,573 yards for 14 touchdowns to four interceptions on the year.

For the Browns, it certainly makes the game planning interesting for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as he has to prepare to play one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. This will make life tough for the guys in the secondary, including Denzel Ward, who will have to face a Bengals passing game that has Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to cover.

One good thing is that Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be able to try to go for the single-season sack record against one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Garrett has been wanting to do it against Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers the last two weeks, but he has not been able to get the job done.

The Bengals are coming off a stellar performance in the 37-14 blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals, with Burrow throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati enters the game with a 6-10 record and hopes to close out the season on a high note.

Cleveland has some momentum after their upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-6, with a fantastic defensive performance that held the Steelers to 291 yards. Ward was the standout in the secondary after three straight stops by him in coverage on the last three passes of the game to prevent a touchdown by Pittsburgh.

While there's nothing to play for in the postseason, both teams are evaluating talent for next season and have a lot riding on the future of each franchise, with wins being significant for both.