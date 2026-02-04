Jimmy Haslam’s Bold Claim About Myles Garrett Might Surprise Browns Fans

A new era begins for the Cleveland Browns with Todd Monken taking over as head coach, but that doesn't mean much will change on the defensive side of the ball.

While the future of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is up in the air, defensive end Myles Garrett's is a little more certain after breaking the NFL sack record last year with 23. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke with the media after Monken's introductory press conference and spoke about Garrett.

"I haven't talked to him since the day after the season, but I'm highly confident Myles will come in here and break the sack record again and be the Defensive Player (of the Year). He hasn't been named it, but I would be shocked if he didn't and he'll be the leader of our team."

Jimmy Haslam believes Myles Garrett will break the NFL record again

Cleveland's defense was stellar last year, ranking second in the league in total defense. A big reason for that was Garrett's play, which helped him land as an All-Pro and is awaiting to hear whether he will be named Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett has posted 10 or more sacks in eight consecutive seasons. He has been named to seven Pro Bowls and is a five-time first-team All-Pro. Garrett did win Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

The Browns gave Garrett a massive contract extension last offseason after he had asked to be traded from the team. He has turned into a record-breaking season, and Cleveland is hoping he can replicate that with Schwartz still coaching the unit.

There has been some uncertainty about Garrett's future in Cleveland, as Schwartz reportedly is upset about being passed over for the Browns' head coach job. If Schwartz ends up going elsewhere, that might change things for Garrett and cause a big problem for the Browns.

Haslam might have high expectations for Garrett, but Garrett's future will be back in question with the Schwartz situation and the team winning just five games in 2025. Things are going to have to change in the winning department, but at least stay the same on defense to minimize the damage.

Browns fans certainly hope that Garrett can explode onto the scene in 2026 and put up similar numbers to what he did in 2025, but there is still a lingering concern in the back of every fan's mind about the domino effect that Schwartz's decision could have on the Browns and Garrett.

