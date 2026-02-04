Three Big Takeaways From Todd Monken’s Cleveland Browns Introductory Press Conference

The Cleveland Browns introduced Todd Monken as their next head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Monken was direct and spoke about the futures of Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and quarterback Shedeur Sanders throughout the availability. Browns general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam also spoke on Tuesday.

Here are the three big takeaways from Monken’s first press conference.

No concrete answer on Schwartz’s future

Understandably, Monken did not dive into details about Schwartz’s future as defensive coordinator. The 59-year-old defensive coordinator stormed out of the facility last week once he was informed that he wasn’t getting the head coach job.

However, Monken admitted that he has spoken with Schwartz and that his defenses were always difficult to compete against during his time as offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens. Yet still, Monken confessed that he didn’t accept the job because of Schwartz, but rather, betting on Myles Garrett and the players to perform well regardless of who their coaches are.

"When I was preparing for the Cleveland Browns, I wasn't chipping Jim Schwartz,” Monken said. “I was chipping Myles Garrett."

The message is clear to Schwartz – he’s welcome back, but the team isn’t putting all of their eggs in his basket any longer.

Berry makes head-turning claim about next season’s roster

The pressure will be on for Berry to have another stellar draft class in April’s NFL Draft.

Berry highlighted that the team felt comfortable with Monken’s experience coaching young players from his time as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, where he won two college football national championships.

According to Berry, the Browns will have one of the youngest – if not the youngest – rosters in the NFL next season.

The Browns currently have 10 picks in April’s draft, including two first-round selections. Monken’s hands will be full with young talent.

No guarantee for Sanders

While last week’s social media video of Monken and Sanders meeting for the first time took the internet by storm, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be the team’s starting quarterback.

The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson, who they’re paying nearly a quarter of their allotted cap space to. Watson is part of the reason why the team will be forced to have such a young roster. Will he get an opportunity on the field because of it?

Expect the Browns to explore adding quarterbacks through free agency or trades. As currently constructed, it seems like Cleveland will be hosting another quarterback competition this offseason.

