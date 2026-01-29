The Cleveland Browns had a Wednesday for the ages. Todd Monken was announced as the new head coach, Jim Schwartz appeared to walk out on the team, and fans were left in shock.

That's just another day of being a Browns fan.

Jokes aside, there are major concerns about how the Monken hire, and potential Schwartz departure, will go over in the locker room. Myles Garrett's Instagram Story from Wednesday night features a picture with no text. However, the picture tells the story loud and clear.

Myles Garrett via his IG…. 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/TszXuEzTAe — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 29, 2026

Garrett is exhausted. Fans have the luxury of not being directly involved in the situation. Garrett, meanwhile, may be wondering if he will ever play for a winning Browns team again.

Myles Garrett has a history of unhappiness with the Browns

The Browns have so many storylines going on at once, so it's easy to forget Garrett openly requested a trade last winter. He said he wanted to win a Super Bowl and most fans understood the request. Then he returned on a massive new deal and his request seemed to be all about the money.

Fans quickly moved past the request as the star defender set the NFL single-season sack record in 2025. He did so on a team that going nowhere, proving he was still working as hard as he could every single snap.

He also accomplished this task with Schwartz as his defensive coordinator. The Monken hire seemed to massively anger Schwartz, understandably so, meaning a new coordinator may come in for 2026. Garrett may be over so much turnover at this point in his career.

Let's say Garrett once again demands a trade. Per Over the Cap, he can indeed be traded without financially ruining the Browns. A trade after June 1 softens the financial blow as well. The Deshaun Watson contract shows how NFL teams can maneuver basically any financial situation and operate as normal, no matter the cost.

Trading Garrett after he set the single-season sack record would be a massive blow to this organization and to the morale of the fans. Not to mention, other top players may request trades as well if the best player on the team wants out.

This Instagram Story is tame compared to what many fans were saying on social media following the Monken hire. The difference is Garrett knew what his post meant and the reaction it would cause. He said all he needed to say without typing a single word.

If the Browns want to be considered a serious organization, they need to address his concerns as soon as possible. Otherwise, some fans may find other activities to take up their Sundays this fall.